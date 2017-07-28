TreatYoself Pay Day Haul: Beauty, Fashion & Everything In Between

August is almost here people which means we'll spend the coming weeks enjoying BBQs, sunshine (hopefully) and that looming bank holiday. But if we're being totally honest with ourselves we won't be spending our dollar on sausages and baps for aforementioned barbie, we will however be spending it on this lot. Cards at the ready!
To smell sweet 24/7
Twist & Spritz mini atomizer
RRP: £10
Available from: The Fragrance Shop
To get your caffeine fix the natural way
Optiat Feel Great Coffee Scrub
RRP: £9.99
Available from: Optiat
For lashes so long, they'd make a camel jealous
Hairburst eyelash Growth Serum
RRP: £39.99
Available from: Hairburst
Because it wouldn't be pay day without buying something rose gold
Black Canvas Rose Gold 12 Piece Face & Eye Set
RRP: £70
Available from: Black Canvas Cosmetics
For pampered mitts
RosehipPLUS Hydrating Day Cream
RRP: £24.00
Available from: AllBeauty
To bring some metaphorical sunshine into your summer
Animal Sun Worship Dress
RRP: £45
Available from: Animal
To keep your nail beds safely in check
Rubis Cuticle Scissors
RRP: £23.50
Available from: Cult Beauty
To throw shade
Vintage Pointed Cut Sunglasses
RRP: £16.95
Available from: JustFab
To liven up your commute
Beoplay H5 wireless headphones
RRP: £199
Available from: Beoplay
For poppin' peepers
So Eco Duo Brush Pack
RRP: £7.50
Available from: Face
For a bee-stung pout
Manuka Doctor ApiRefine Lip Oil
RRP: £16.99
Available from: Manuka Doctor
Because this temperamental weather wreaks havoc with your hair
Pantene Micellar Cleanse & Nourish Shampoo and Conditioner
RRP: £3.00
Available from: Tesco
Because charcoal is THE beauty buzzword right now
Sexy Hair Charcoal Shampoo
RRP: £13.95
Available from: Beauty Bay
To fool everyone into believing you've been to The Bahamas
Cocoa Brown 1 Hour Tan Darker
RRP: £8
Available from: Tesco
For those balmy evenings
Cropped Pink Palazzo Pants
RRP: £42.95
Available from: JustFab
For a silky, soft mane
Miaflora Kalahari Melon Seed Oil
RRP: £9.99
Available from: Holland & Barrett
To show those fine lines who's boss
ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Oil
RRP: £65
Available from: Elemis
Because an independent lady should buy herself bling
Rose Quartz Ring
RRP: £95
Available from: Tresor Paris
For a mani that screams summer
Morgan Taylor 'Selfie Collection' Nail Colour
RRP: £10.99
Available from: Louella Belle
Because you can't beat a matching set
Jockey for Urban Outfitters Underwear Set
RRP: Knickers £8, bra £12
Available from: Urban Outfitters
To win big on in the outfit stakes come race day
ChiChi London Sabreena Dress
RRP: £65
Available from: Chi Chi London
Because you're still that DJ career
STK pebble Bluetooth speaker
RRP: £24.99
Available from: STK
To heat proof your hair
Aussie Miracle Hair Spritz with UV Invisible Filter
RRP: £11.99
Available from: Boots
Because you can never have too much active wear
Bellum Chelsea Tank
RRP: £25
Available from: Bellum Active
For the perfect festival kicks
Rainbow casual sneakers
RRP: £44
Available from: Rocket Dog
Because did it really happen if you didn't take a selfie?
StikBox Selfie Stick Phone Case
RRP: £29.99
Available from: Stikbox
To peel your way to perfect skin
Resurfizz 2-Step Carbonated Face Peel Treatment
RRP: £40
Available from: QVC
Because designer bags are always a good investment
Marc Jacobs Gotham Zip Cross body Bag
RRP: £135
Available from: Fashionette
Because if you don't have more than 10 bikinis for your week away you're not doing holidays right
Dorina Acapulco Bikini
RRP: £11 for top, £11 for bottoms
Available from: ASOS
Because the eyes are the window to the soul
Eyelure Accents Eyelashes
RRP: £4.95
Available from: Eylure
Because this is Britain and it's not going to be sunny every day
Over The Knee Suede Boots
RRP: £225
Available from: Yull
To style up your earlobes
Linear Bar Earrings
RRP: £44
Available from: ADORE
For the perfect summer wedding frock
Closet London Multi Side Ruffle Tie-back A-line Dress
RRP: £85
Available from: Closet London
Because beach cover ups are the only thing to be seen in poolside
Aqualuxe Beach Cover Up (Cobalt Blue)
RRP: £42
Available from: Aqualuxe
Because you need somewhere to store your gin money, right?
Radley Liverpool Street Purse
RRP: £79
Available from: Radley
To get you noticed
Sapphire Rose Gold Sneakers
RRP: £54
Available from: JustFab
To carry your gym kit in style
Fiorelli Sports Backpack
RRP: £59
Available from: Kaleidoscope
Because we're living for Gucci dupes right now
Heine Mule Style Sandals
RRP: £129
Available from: Kaleidoscope
To decorate your décolletage
ADORE Cry Flower Necklace
RRP: £47
Available from: ADORE
What will you be splashing your cash on this pay day? Let us know @SoFeminineUK!
