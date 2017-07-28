TreatYoself Pay Day Haul: Beauty, Fashion & Everything In Between

Guys we've made it! Summer is in full swing and pay day is here once again which means it's only right to quit the boring packed lunches, window shopping and rationing the toilet roll because you can now officially afford to treat yourself without a pang of guilt. You've worked (kinda) hard this month and you deserve to enjoy the fruits of your labour as a result. Here's our pick of what we'll be treating ourselves to this month.

August is almost here people which means we'll spend the coming weeks enjoying BBQs, sunshine (hopefully) and that looming bank holiday. But if we're being totally honest with ourselves we won't be spending our dollar on sausages and baps for aforementioned barbie, we will however be spending it on this lot. Cards at the ready!

To smell sweet 24/7

Twist & Spritz mini atomizer

RRP: £10

Available from: The Fragrance Shop

To get your caffeine fix the natural way

Optiat Feel Great Coffee Scrub

RRP: £9.99

Available from: Optiat

For lashes so long, they'd make a camel jealous

Hairburst eyelash Growth Serum

RRP: £39.99

Available from: Hairburst

Because it wouldn't be pay day without buying something rose gold

Black Canvas Rose Gold 12 Piece Face & Eye Set

RRP: £70

Available from: Black Canvas Cosmetics

For pampered mitts

RosehipPLUS Hydrating Day Cream

RRP: £24.00

Available from: AllBeauty

To bring some metaphorical sunshine into your summer

Animal Sun Worship Dress

RRP: £45

Available from: Animal

To keep your nail beds safely in check

Rubis Cuticle Scissors

RRP: £23.50

Available from: Cult Beauty

To throw shade

Vintage Pointed Cut Sunglasses

RRP: £16.95

Available from: JustFab

To liven up your commute

Beoplay H5 wireless headphones

RRP: £199

Available from: Beoplay

For poppin' peepers

So Eco Duo Brush Pack

RRP: £7.50

Available from: Face

For a bee-stung pout

Manuka Doctor ApiRefine Lip Oil

RRP: £16.99

Available from: Manuka Doctor

Because this temperamental weather wreaks havoc with your hair

Pantene Micellar Cleanse & Nourish Shampoo and Conditioner

RRP: £3.00

Available from: Tesco

Because charcoal is THE beauty buzzword right now

Sexy Hair Charcoal Shampoo

RRP: £13.95

Available from: Beauty Bay

To fool everyone into believing you've been to The Bahamas

Cocoa Brown 1 Hour Tan Darker

RRP: £8

Available from: Tesco

For those balmy evenings

Cropped Pink Palazzo Pants

RRP: £42.95

Available from: JustFab

For a silky, soft mane

Miaflora Kalahari Melon Seed Oil

RRP: £9.99

Available from: Holland & Barrett

To show those fine lines who's boss

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Oil

RRP: £65

​Available from: Elemis

Because an independent lady should buy herself bling

Rose Quartz Ring

RRP: £95

Available from: Tresor Paris

For a mani that screams summer

Morgan Taylor 'Selfie Collection' Nail Colour

RRP: £10.99

Available from: Louella Belle

Because you can't beat a matching set

Jockey for Urban Outfitters Underwear Set

RRP: Knickers £8, bra £12

Available from: Urban Outfitters

To win big on in the outfit stakes come race day

ChiChi London Sabreena Dress

RRP: £65

Available from: Chi Chi London

Because you're still that DJ career

STK pebble Bluetooth speaker

RRP: £24.99

Available from: STK

To heat proof your hair

Aussie Miracle Hair Spritz with UV Invisible Filter

RRP: £11.99

Available from: Boots

Because you can never have too much active wear

Bellum Chelsea Tank

RRP: £25

Available from: Bellum Active

For the perfect festival kicks

Rainbow casual sneakers

RRP: £44

Available from: Rocket Dog

Because did it really happen if you didn't take a selfie?

StikBox Selfie Stick Phone Case

RRP: £29.99

​Available from: Stikbox

To peel your way to perfect skin

Resurfizz 2-Step Carbonated Face Peel Treatment

RRP: £40

Available from: QVC

Because designer bags are always a good investment

Marc Jacobs Gotham Zip Cross body Bag

RRP: £135

Available from: Fashionette

Because if you don't have more than 10 bikinis for your week away you're not doing holidays right

Dorina Acapulco Bikini

RRP: £11 for top, £11 for bottoms

Available from: ASOS

Because the eyes are the window to the soul

Eyelure Accents Eyelashes

RRP: £4.95

Available from: Eylure

Because this is Britain and it's not going to be sunny every day

Over The Knee Suede Boots

RRP: £225

Available from: Yull

To style up your earlobes

Linear Bar Earrings

RRP: £44

Available from: ADORE

For the perfect summer wedding frock

Closet London Multi Side Ruffle Tie-back A-line Dress

RRP: £85

Available from: Closet London

Because beach cover ups are the only thing to be seen in poolside

Aqualuxe Beach Cover Up (Cobalt Blue)

RRP: £42

Available from: Aqualuxe

Because you need somewhere to store your gin money, right?

Radley Liverpool Street Purse

RRP: £79

Available from: Radley

To get you noticed

Sapphire Rose Gold Sneakers

RRP: £54

Available from: JustFab

To carry your gym kit in style

Fiorelli Sports Backpack

RRP: £59

Available from: Kaleidoscope

Because we're living for Gucci dupes right now

Heine Mule Style Sandals

RRP: £129

Available from: Kaleidoscope

To decorate your décolletage

ADORE Cry Flower Necklace

RRP: £47

Available from: ADORE

What will you be splashing your cash on this pay day? Let us know @SoFeminineUK!

