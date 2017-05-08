Home / Beauty / Make up / DIY Rainbow Eyelashes Are Here And They're Festival AF

DIY Rainbow Eyelashes Are Here And They're Festival AF

Published today at 13:10

Forget floral crowns, crocheted bras and feathers everywhere because there's a new festival look to be seen in this season and it's certainly no cliché. Rainbow lashes are here to make your peepers POP and they're so easy you could do it with your eyes closed. Well, they actually need to be applied with your eyes open, but you get the idea, right? Piece of (colourful) cake.

Correct me if I'm wrong here, but I think eyelash extensions are one of life's simple pleasures. Along with nails and fake tan, they are a quick and inexpensive tweak that can make us feel 1000 times more confident. And while it's nice to get them done by professionals once in a while, we're just not ready to give up our daily Pret habit yet, so we're not strangers to DIY-ing it, too.

But forget your bog-standard black falsies because there's a new trend in town - and just in time for festival season, too. Meet rainbow lashes, the uber colourful eye accessory pimping up our peepers in the best way.

At the helm of the trend is (you guessed it) beauty blogger @fruzans_beauty, who has posted a step-by-step video tutorial on her Instagram, showing us all how to get the look at home. Now, if the phrase 'rainbow lashes' gives you visions of looking like My Little Pony on acid, relax - you can go subtle with this trend too. Just apply the coloured lashes in between black ones as Fruzan does here:

A post shared by Fruzan (@fruzans_beauty) on Apr 25, 2017 at 3:12am PDT

The welcome news is you won't need an NVQ in beauty to nail this look but a steady hand certainly does help, so maybe skip it if you're hungover. First you apply a strip of individual black lashes along the top lash line to set the base, then paint the remaining lashes with yellow, pink and purple liquid lipstick for a colour pop, before applying them with tweezers just beneath the black set. Repeat on the lower lash line and you're done.

Could rainbow lashes be about to steal the floral crown's, erm, crown this summer as the most wanted festival look? Only time will tell.

Will you be giving rainbow lashes a whirl? let us know @soFeminineUK

