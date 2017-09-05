Braided Eyebrows Are Here Because 2017 Is Officially The Year Of The Barmy Brow

From breadcrumb brows to squiggly lips, there's no doubt that this is the year the beauty world has officially lost it. The days of a simple eyeliner flick and a bit of contouring a la Kim Kardashian are dead and gone if this latest look is anything to go by.
Yup, according to makeup artist Eros (@erosmua) if it's the hair on your head you've been plaiting all this time, then you've not been doing braids right. He's given the infamous 'Instagram ombre brow' a festival worthy update -intricately braiding the hairs rather than filling them - and shared the result with his 16k followers on his Instagram, because where else, right?
I think we can all agree here that unlike the penis or dragon brows before it which have both permanently scarred our retinas, this is an eyebrow look we actually dig and, if our makeup skills allowed, we would definitely try to recreate ourselves.
BUT, like with a lot of the things that excite us in life (mainly McDonald's and wine) there's a catch; Eros revealed he had in fact tricked us all with some old fashioned Photoshop and the braids were actually nothing more than a digital illusion.
He captioned his creative post: 'What the f*#%k are curvy brows? I only know braided brows! P.S. This is totally a joke, Please dont take it seriously!!!! The braid has been edited on since my brow hairs are not long enough to braid, believe me I tried.' Boo!
His retouching didn't deter his loyal fans, however, from feeling inspired to try out the creative brow themselves with impressive results:
Do you think braided brows are a do or a don't? Let us know your thoughts @SoFeminineUK
