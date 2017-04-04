Home / Beauty / Make up / 3D Chrome Eyeliner Has Arrived And We Can't Wait To Try It

3D Chrome Eyeliner Has Arrived And We Can't Wait To Try It

Time to throw out the black liner because it seems in 2017 we just can't get enough of the silver stuff. First it was chrome nails, now comes chrome eyeliner and we're one step closer to being the most glamorous robots the world has ever seen.

Kim Kardashian's make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic recently Instagrammed a pic of the legend herself sporting a minimal metallic line in the centre of her bottom lip, but now celebrity make-up artist Michael Anthony has upped it one and we're already obsessed. Michael took the look one step further with his client Tinashe with a slick of the shiny silver across the lashline, like a cat eye from the future.

Don't #blink or you'll miss it 👁 #eyeliner w #nerve on this beauty #tinashe #metal #chrome #chromeliner #makeupbymanthony #makeupmonday #liquidsilver #liquidliner

A post shared by MICHAEL ANTHONY (@manthony783) on Mar 27, 2017 at 4:09pm PDT

Michael told Marie Claire: "One simple element of flash to your make-up is so forward these days. There's so much product everywhere with highlighters and glitter, but instead you can have a simple taupe eyeshadow with a razor-sharp metal strip along the lashes that looks almost mechanical and precise. I love how it accentuates the eyes and acts as a backdrop for your lashes. It's perfect for a performer or anyone who likes to communicate with body language - a little wink or bat of the lash."

✨Titanium Tuesday ... just do you and keep your chin up ✨🤷🏽‍♂️ #chrome #metal #makeup #elements #makeupbymanthony #titanium #titaniumtuesday #liquidlipstick #liquidgold #liquidliner

A post shared by MICHAEL ANTHONY (@manthony783) on Mar 28, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

He then recreated the look on another model, but went on to add a long vertical line of metal all the way from the bottom lip to the chest. It's a simple but striking look - one that we can imagine is impossible to recreate. That won't stop us trying, though.

Will you be giving this new look a go? Let us know! @sofeminineUK

