Home / Beauty / Make up / Ciate Have Created The First Chrome Nail Polish And It Looks Amazing

Beauty

Ciate Have Created The First Chrome Nail Polish And It Looks Amazing

Pascale Day by Pascale Day

Let's get real: chrome nail varnish is not easy, and it's basically impossible to do yourself. If you wanna get chrome nails done properly - i.e. not using some tin foil and PVA glue - then you need to go in-salon, and we all know how expensive a good mani can be, especially the ambitious ones. Well thanks to Ciate, we can soon have the perfect chrome nail from the comfort of our homes.

Ciate's new nail varnish is about to save us a ton of money in mani fees. Usually to get a decent chrome nail, it takes a trip to the nail technician, who will then buff a special chrome powder onto the nail. But a manicure is one of the more expensive treats we give ourselves, and a metal mani upkeep is no cheap regime.

But Ciate have come to the rescue on this one. Their new chrome nail polish looks like a professional manicure, complete with mirror effect, except instead of an hour with a nail technician, it takes, like, two minutes to get futuristic digits that everyone will be pawing over.

Introducing...THE WORLD'S FIRST LIQUID MIRROR CHROME NAIL POLISH! One step to beautiful TRUE CHROME reflective nails. No gel, no powder. A @ciatelondon exclusive launch, 3 years in the making and coming very soon...who's excited?

A post shared by @ciatelondon on Mar 24, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

Ciate have said via Instagram that this nail polish was three years in the making. Three years! And whilst it's not been officially release yet, they say that's it's on its way real soon, so keep your peepers peeled. When it comes to cost there's no telling how much this bad boy will be, but Ciate polishes tend to go for around £9. If they bump up the price on this metallic masterpiece we wouldn't be mad, though - beats a £30 manicure any day!

What do you think of this new nail polish - will you be investing? Let us know! @sofeminineUK

You might also like...

Vampire Fang Nails Are In And They Are Giving Us The Heebie-Jeebies

This Peel-Off Lip Stain Trend Looks Both Satisfying & Disgusting All At Once

​​Cute Curls Are Back! Here's How To Rock A Perm

by Pascale Day

you might also like

Be The *Belle* Of The Ball With This New Beauty And The Beast-Inspired Nail Polish

by the editorial team

This Blogger Showed Us The Reality Of Acrylic-nail Addiction And It Looks Painful AF

by the editorial team

Nail Varnish That Tastes Like Prosecco Is Coming And We're Buying It In Bulk

by the editorial team

Choosing nail varnish

by the editorial team

This Nail Salon Is Charging 'Overweight' Customers More For Pedicures And People Are P*ssed

by the editorial team

Kim Kardashian Is Rocking Pierced Nails And We Don't Know How To Feel

by the editorial team

The Winter Nail Colours That'll Warm Your Cockles This Season

by the editorial team

Chocolate Nail Art You Can Actually Eat has Already Won 2017

by the editorial team

People Are Buzzing Over Wire Nails Because 2017 Has Sent Everyone Barmy

by the editorial team

This Peel-Off Lip Stain Trend Looks Both Satisfying & Disgusting All At Once

by the editorial team

Skincare: face and body beauty care

by the editorial team

You'd Be *Marbles* Not To Try This Easy Peasy Nail Art Tutorial

by the editorial team

Vampire Fang Nails Are In And They Are Giving Us The Heebie-Jeebies

by the editorial team

The Botanical Succulent Nail Trend Giving A Whole New Meaning To 'Green Fingers'

by the editorial team

20 Nail Art Designs On Pinterest That Are Getting Us Excited For Spring

by the editorial team

This Makeup Artist Creates Amazing Looks For Every Star Sign And It's Everything We Hoped For & More

by the editorial team

This UK Beauty Map Reveals The Most Popular Makeup Product In Every Region And The Results Are *Surprising*

by the editorial team

The Best Beauty Looks From Our Favourite Films

by the editorial team

#TreatYoSelf PayDay Haul: Beauty, Fashion And Everything In Between

by the editorial team

Beauty On A Budget: Cheap Alternatives To Your Favourite Luxury Makeup Brands

by the editorial team

People Are Now Using Bath Bombs As Highlighter *And Our Cheeks Are Weeping*

by the editorial team