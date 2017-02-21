This Princess Crown Eyeshadow Is Make-up Fit For Queens

Calling all queens: it's time to cement your royal status - in make-up form. Your inner Disney princess is about to be freed from her imaginary kingdom thanks to this latest crown-eyeshadow trend brightening up Instagram feeds everywhere. It's time to coronate your lids with a tiara tutorial.

We women live in tough times - a certain President of the United States is threatening openly misogynistic policies and believe it or not, we're still fighting to close the gender pay gap among other daily struggles. We've never needed girl power more and thanks to a heroic make-up artist of Instagram, we'll now be extending the female fight to our make-up routines. Enter: Marissa Melhorn i.e. the brainchild of the tiara tutorial. This crown eyeshadow craze sweeping Instagram is make-up fit for queens and is the closest we'll come to being classed as actual royalty. If 2016 was the year of the unicorn, this year's all about the queen.

A post shared by Marissa Melhorn (@marissamelhorn) on Feb 8, 2017 at 12:40pm PST

A post shared by 💋 Swetlana Petuhova (@swetlanapetuhova) on Jan 19, 2017 at 12:13pm PST

You'll be pleased to hear the coronation of your eyelids is less laborious than that of the actual Queen and it can be recreated within minutes using products you probably already have. To mimic this make-up artistry fit for a Disney princess, outline a crown shape on each eyelid using concealer. Once you've got your base, the power is in your hands - no colour combo or level of creativity is off limits if Instagram is anything to go by. Paint over the concealer crown outline with the most sparkly eyeshadow you own and you're free to add tiny jewels to the tips, again using concealer as an adhesive. If you're in need of some inspo, look no further:

A post shared by Elya Syahira Makeup Artist (@elle_shah) on Feb 20, 2017 at 11:16pm PST

A post shared by Stefanie Quinn (@makeupbyteffy) on Feb 20, 2017 at 1:47pm PST

A post shared by DoMoniqueChanel🎨 (@domo_chvnel) on Feb 20, 2017 at 1:23pm PST

A post shared by Luce Barrios (@lucebarrios) on Feb 19, 2017 at 4:26am PST

Watch the crown creator's full tutorial below:

Will you be crowning your eyelids? Let us know your thoughts

