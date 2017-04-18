When it comes to our eyebrows, there are no limits to what we can do with them. We can make them better, we can make them worse, we can rub soap on them, or microblade them and now we can even turn them into very true to likfe feathers. Yes, the new brow trend has arrived, and it involves feathering...

When it comes to brows, we've seen everything. Straight, curved, too curved, thick as hell, so thin we can barely see them, McDonalds brow, scouse brow, TOWIE brow. All a big mistake, all shudder-inducing. But, it seems, there is still one brow we hadn't come across until now.

Brow beaters may well be confused right about now - yes, you have heard of feathered brows before; Kim Kardashian's makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic taught us that a feathered brow is much better than the "Instagram brow", the former taking away the boxy, heavily filled look of the latter and replacing it with a more natural, soft brow a la KKW.

But the #featherbrow is an entirely different beast. For starters, it looks like an actual feather. The look was created by Finnish makeup artist Stella Sironen and debuted on her Insta page last week. To create the look, she splits the hair of the arch down the middle with a glue stick and Anastasia Beverley Hills Dipbrow Pomade to create the illusion of a feather.

Sironen credits her "muse" @leevittu who came up with the look whilst brushing her eyebrows. In a second Insta post, Sironen says that the look was only supposed to be a bit of fun and seems genuinely surprised at the attention her post has received: "note to self: when u make a joke about starting a funny brow trend people will take it seriously and.... well. start the trend." But despite the trend starting life as a bit of a laugh, it's already got plenty of beauty bloggers trying out the trend. The internet doesn't mess around!

