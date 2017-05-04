Home / Beauty / Make up / These Glow Job Highlighters Are The X-rated Beauty Product Your Makeup Bag Is Missing

Beauty

These Glow Job Highlighters Are The X-rated Beauty Product Your Makeup Bag Is Missing

By Helen Turnbull Published today at 12:00

In today's the-beauty-industry's-gone-mad news I bring you Kama Sutra-themed highlighters. Getting lit just got X-rated thanks to these new compacts which feature a man receiving oral sex among other popular sex positions, including the standard Missionary and the more adventurous Llévame - that's 'Carry Me' to me and you.

Bloggers, make-up artists and beauty brands alike are on a collective mission to break the boundaries of beauty norms and it seems their ambition grows as each day passes. Today we bring you Kama Sutra-themed highlighter compacts which have been appropriately named 'Glow Jobs' and are the realisation of Bitch Slap Cosmetics' dirty mind.

A post shared by bsc (@bsccosmetics) on May 2, 2017 at 7:05pm PDT

The brand may ring a bell: they're the purveyors of penis-themed beauty products whose phallic lipsticks and highlighters have penetrated Instagram feeds everywhere in recent months. The cult American cosmetic line has enlarged its offerings to include gothic-style, X-rated highlighters designed to make your skin glow brighter than your future. The wheels are embossed with a man receiving oral sex which is surrounded by amorous figures acting out popular positions from the Kama Sutra.

A post shared by bsc (@bsccosmetics) on May 2, 2017 at 9:02am PDT

If the Glow Job doesn't tickle your fancy, maybe their line of Pussy Glow compacts will. Bitch Slap Cosmetics believe men and women were created equal and so for every penis-shaped item, there's a vagina equivalent, including Pussy Glow highlight wheels which come in two varieties: one plain pussy or many tiny versions.

Will you be investing in a Glow Job or a Pussy Glow? Let us know @soFeminineUK

You Clean Your Makeup Brushes With Glittery Penis-shaped Soap

Vagina Necklaces are The First IT Accessory Of 2017 and There's Already A Waiting List

Penis Eyeliner is The Perfect Response To Extreme Makeup Trends and It'll Blow Your Mind

