Bloggers, make-up artists and beauty brands alike are on a collective mission to break the boundaries of beauty norms and it seems their ambition grows as each day passes. Today we bring you Kama Sutra-themed highlighter compacts which have been appropriately named 'Glow Jobs' and are the realisation of Bitch Slap Cosmetics' dirty mind.
The brand may ring a bell: they're the purveyors of penis-themed beauty products whose phallic lipsticks and highlighters have penetrated Instagram feeds everywhere in recent months. The cult American cosmetic line has enlarged its offerings to include gothic-style, X-rated highlighters designed to make your skin glow brighter than your future. The wheels are embossed with a man receiving oral sex which is surrounded by amorous figures acting out popular positions from the Kama Sutra.
If the Glow Job doesn't tickle your fancy, maybe their line of Pussy Glow compacts will. Bitch Slap Cosmetics believe men and women were created equal and so for every penis-shaped item, there's a vagina equivalent, including Pussy Glow highlight wheels which come in two varieties: one plain pussy or many tiny versions.
Will you be investing in a Glow Job or a Pussy Glow? Let us know @soFeminineUK
Liked this? You might also like:
You Clean Your Makeup Brushes With Glittery Penis-shaped Soap
Vagina Necklaces are The First IT Accessory Of 2017 and There's Already A Waiting List
Penis Eyeliner is The Perfect Response To Extreme Makeup Trends and It'll Blow Your Mind