In today's the-beauty-industry's-gone-mad news I bring you Kama Sutra-themed highlighters. Getting lit just got X-rated thanks to these new compacts which feature a man receiving oral sex among other popular sex positions, including the standard Missionary and the more adventurous Llévame - that's 'Carry Me' to me and you.

The brand may ring a bell: they're the purveyors of penis-themed beauty products whose phallic lipsticks and highlighters have penetrated Instagram feeds everywhere in recent months. The cult American cosmetic line has enlarged its offerings to include gothic-style, X-rated highlighters designed to make your skin glow brighter than your future. The wheels are embossed with a man receiving oral sex which is surrounded by amorous figures acting out popular positions from the Kama Sutra.

If the Glow Job doesn't tickle your fancy, maybe their line of Pussy Glow compacts will. Bitch Slap Cosmetics believe men and women were created equal and so for every penis-shaped item, there's a vagina equivalent, including Pussy Glow highlight wheels which come in two varieties: one plain pussy or many tiny versions.

