Graphic Eyeliner Is The Makeup Trend You Need To Master In 2017

Forget what you know about the humble cat eye and burn the rulebook on traditional liner looks, because this is 2017 and we're taking those lids to a new level. Ladies and gents, a warm welcome to the year of graphic eyeliner, please. A hot contender for the most prolific makeup look at fashion week, the graphic eye comes in many forms, shapes and colours. From straight black lines to geometric shapes and colourful blocks, this trend will make you stand out from the crowd.

Eyeliner is not the easiest trick to master but those who can do it and do it well are often considered gods amongst men. If that's you, it's time to step up your game, gal - I hope you're ready for a new challenge.

We get most ladies like to keep their eyeliner uncomplicated on a day-to-day basis, but if you're feeling brave and fancy a shake up from the usual black flick then makeup artist Nathalie Eleni says you'll need to follow these rules...

"Don't try and do everything at once," she advises. "I tend to lightly draw the line on first with a kohl pencil - then when I have perfected it (don't be afraid to use some Bioderma on a cotton pad to sharpen any lines or remove any mishaps) then go in with a gel or liquid liner to intensify.

When it comes to experimenting with new liner techniques, Nathalie also notes that the products you use become more important, too. "When you are inverting the line (into a tick shape) make sure you use a smudge proof liner so the crease of your eye does not smudge it. I like Charlotte Tilbury Rock 'N' Kohl, £19, or MAC Pro Longwear Fluidline in Blacktrack, £16.50 - make sure to line just above the socket for the most flattering look."

And the great thing about this look? You can develop your own unique liner look. Graphic liner doesn't have to just be black - sometimes it's hella fun to mix up the colours a bit. Nathalie says that a pop of colour has maximum effect with minimum effort and we agree. Just pick your colour and then "add a graphic line under your lashes - making sure you leave enough space to show you are creating a statement!"

For more graphic liner inspo check out these popping peepers:

Would you try this trend on yourself? Let us know! @sofeminineUK

You might also like...

Tried And Tested: The Best Nude Lipsticks For Dark Skin

French Bobs Are The Très Chic Hair Trend Of 2017

​​20 Pinterest Pics That Prove You Should Just Get A Lob Already