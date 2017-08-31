Home / Beauty / Make up / Harry Potter Quill And Ink Liquid Eyeliner Now Exists And It's Magical AF

Beauty

Harry Potter Quill And Ink Liquid Eyeliner Now Exists And It's Magical AF

By Rose Adams Published today at 13:00

What if I told you it's high time to ditch the liquid eyeliner pens and applicators you've been using since time began and replace them with a quill instead? No, I've not had too much caffeine, I'm serious here - a real-life Harry Potter-themed quill and ink liquid eyeliner now exists and it's all your magical make-up dreams come true.

Liquid eyeliner, also known as the ultimate make-up nemesis, can completely make or break your look. If done right, it can make your peepers pop, opening them up, emphasising their hue and drawing in everyone you meet. Get it (often spectacularly) wrong and you end up looking like a dodgy Amy Winehouse tribute act.

But getting your flicks on fleek is much less of a challenge when you've got yourself the appropriate tricks of the trade and they don't come much better than a Harry Potter-themed quill.

Loading...

via GIPHY

Yes you read that right, you can now take your beauty routine back in time and perfect your cat flicks with precision using an actual quill, thanks to this pretty set that's transformed our relationship with liquid eyeliner forever.

The cute kit is by Storybook Cosmetics, who also bought us the equally magical Harry Potter make up brushes, and contains a custom-made, gold metal, feather quill complete with a hollow brush stand to protect the precision point liquid eyeliner brush. The matte black eyeliner is waterproof too so it's got you covered when you drunk cry because you don't make it to the kebab shop before it closes.

We're obsessed with how the ink pot is engraved with gold Storybook logo details and a tiny feather charm, meaning it's an Instagrammable addition to your getting-ready station. The set comes wrapped up in a royal blue tin carrying case.

Oh, and the eyeliner is vegan, cruelty-free and gluten-free too so you can curate your cats' eyes with a conscious. It will set you back just over £30, which, granted is a little more than we'd usually spend on an eyeliner, but I reckon that's a small price to pay to look sophisticated AF while your line your lids with an actual quill.

Are you spellbound by this Harry Potter make-up tool? Let us know your thoughts @soFeminineUK

Liked this? You might also like:

Harry Potter Lingerie Is Here For You To Slytherin To

15 Budget Beauty Products That Are Actually Really Good

This Makeup Brush Cleaning Hack Will Change Your Life

by Rose Adams

You might also like

Eyeshadow and eyeliner
by the editorial team
Peel-off Makeup Now Exists And It's SO Satisfying
by the editorial team
A Beauty Blogger Has Created Snake Eyeliner Just As Taylor Swift Drops New Music
by the editorial team
3D Chrome Eyeliner Has Arrived And We Can't Wait To Try It
by the editorial team
How to apply eyeliner: applying eyeliner
by the editorial team
Fidget Spinner Lip Gloss Is Now A Thing Because Hey, This Is 2017
by the editorial team
Penis Eyeliner Is The Perfect Response To Extreme Make-up Trends And It'll Blow Your Mind
by the editorial team
This Teen's Mum Disowned Him For Wearing Makeup, And The Internet Came To His Rescue
by the editorial team
Unicorn Eyeliner is The Saviour 2016 Needs
by the editorial team
This Make-Up Artist Creates Trippy AF Face And Body Art Illusions And We're Shook
by the editorial team
LED Light False Eyelashes Now Exist And They're LIT
by the editorial team
People Are Hella Mad That Smith & Cult Have Named Their New Eyeliner 'Wax Spastic'
by the editorial team
Eyebrow Wigs Are Now A Thing And We Actually Want To Try Them
by the editorial team
No, You're Not Going Crazy - Thigh Makeup Is Now A Thing
by the editorial team
This Makeup Artist Creates Art From Her Arm Swatches
by the editorial team
Graphic Eyeliner Is The Makeup Trend You Need To Master In 2017
by the editorial team
This Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino Hair Is All Our Fantasies Come True
by the editorial team
This Woman Used Live Insects In Her Lip Art And The Internet Is Not Happy
by the editorial team
You Can Now Buy Glittery Penis-Shaped Soap To Clean Your Makeup Brushes With
by the editorial team
Jeffree Star Just Admitted He Contours His Erect Penis
by the editorial team
Too Faced Are Launching Glitter Face Masks To Guarantee *Glowing* Skin
by the editorial team