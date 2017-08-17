This Make-up Artist Creates Trippy AF Face And Body Art Illusions And We're Shook

While the majority of us are still yet to master the humble eyeliner flick, this fierce female is taking the term 'transformation' to trippy new heights, using her body as a canvas to bend our minds with her bizarre body-art designs. If you're sick to death of scrolling through Instagram selfie, prepare to meet your new beauty muse who's anything but ordinary.

No matter how many hundred Youtube tutorials I've sat through, I'm still a clueless when it comes to mastering the art of make-up - as my clumped lashes and orange bronzer testify - but, a lucky few have honed their slap skills, creating mesmerising transformations that are blowing our minds.



But I'm not talking about flawless foundation or perfectly blended shadow here, I'm talking about twisted necks, a face split in half and er, peeled back skin. And no one does it better than Croatia-based artist Ines Kuš who's unsurprisingly racked up an impressive online following for her mind-bending looks.

If anyone tries to tell you weird and warped make-up is just for Halloween, then take if from us that you should cut all ties wth them immediately because you just don't need that kind of negativity in your life - especially when it's this impressive:

Speaking to Bored Panda, Ines explained: "What I find most interesting about face paint is that it only lasts until you wash it off, so it is [a] kinda 'fragile' art form. Also, it is very challenging to paint on a bumpy canvas such as the human face.

"My occupation at the moment is tied up/twisted illusion make-up as I like to call it which is focused on nose, lips and neck area. Sometimes it takes me up to 12 hours to finish and once you start to paint there is no way back, you have to finish."

Check out her amazing work:

