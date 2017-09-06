During festival season we've been guilty of rubbing glitter across our cheeks, our nips, our lips, our butt cheeks and even inside our vaginas too apparently, but just when you'd thought we'd run out of spare spots on our bodies to adorn with glitter, the internet has gone and proved us wrong once again.
Glitter fans are carrying on the party with the latest beauty trend sweeping Instagram known as 'glitter tongue.' That's right, people are essentially eating glitter for breakfast to make sure they shine all day.
No need for glue here, as your saliva works as a natural adhesive to ensure the sparkles stay put. Crazy party goers and makeup artists are sharing their efforts on Instagram with the hashtag #glittertongue, and we have to admit it actually looks all kinds of amazing:
But just like it takes 100 attempts and a million filters to nail the perfect selfie worthy of the Instagram cut, behind the scenes the creation of the glitter tongue doesn't look quite so glam as the end result either:
If you fancy recreating the look for maximum likes (and we definitely do NOT encourage you to!) you could try using edible glitter that's used for decorating cakes rather than buying out the whole of Hobbycraft - because no amount of social gratification is worth choking over people!
