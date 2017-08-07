The beauty salon is the one place where you are allowed to feel at your most fabulous. You treat yo'self to the max and come out the other side looking like a million dollars. Well, this is not something that all of us get to feel - many plus-sized customers are discriminated against when it comes to trying to get a beauty treatment. That's why Jamie Lopez has created the first plus-sized beauty salon.

Back in April, a salon in Memphis put a sign in the window that said "overweight customers" would have to pay an extra service fee to get a pedicure. But the plus-sized beauty community was having none of this blatant discrimination and took matters into their own hands.

That's where 31-year-old Jamie Lopez comes in - she's created the first salon for plus-sized beauties to come and get their nails painted or their hair did. Babydoll Beauty Couture is based in Las Vegas and celebrates full figured women, offering them a range of beauty treatments to make them feel at their most beautiful.

Loading...

The salon features wider set chairs for hair styling and pedicures, and salon beds that can hold up to 600lbs of weight for waxing. They also offer makeovers, spray tans, manicures and hair extensions.

"I was inspired by there being no place I could get my nails or hair done in Vegas that would accommodate my needs as a plus-size woman, and I decided it was time to make some changes for the plus-size women of the world," Jamie told Yahoo Beauty. And it turns out Jamie is quite the entrepreneur - she has also released a single and has her own fashion line, also named Babydoll Couture.

"When women walk away from getting services done at my salon, I want them to feel beautiful, confident, and sexy." We need more Jamies in the world, tbh - or, at the very least, more of her salons.

Would you like to visit Jamie's salon? Let us know!

You might also like...

This Husband's Note To His Wife And Her 'Curvy Body' Is What Romance Is Made Of

Blogger Tells People "It's Cool To Be Real" In Honest Instagram Pic Of Her Stomach Fat

Plus Size Model Tess Holliday Celebrates National Nude Day Like A Boss With A Very Cheeky Photo