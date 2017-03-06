No matter what you do, your graduation photo will haunt you for the rest of your days. It's one of life's only guarantees. The whole gown/hat combo does not a fashionista make. So what happens when life gives you lemons? You make lemonade, and then you Instagram that sh*t. Janssen Mendoza did exactly that, and is here to give us all a lesson in how to take a graduation photo right.

Everyone knows that when you have your graduation photo taken, you have to look your best. Because that picture is going to be hung on the wall in the lounge of your parents house for the rest of eternity, and your mum is going to carry a tiny, passport-sized version in her purse and show it to everyone at her WI meeting, and you're never going to be able to escape it.

Janssen Mendoza knows this. T​he 19-year-old ​is graduating from ​Polytechnic University of the Philippines in May, and so for her graduation photo, she brought one of her most prized possessions: her highlighter palette.

@anastasiabeverlyhills is lifeeeeee 😂 #Gradwaiting 💓 A post shared by Janssen Mendoza (@ssenmendoza) on Feb 18, 2017 at 3:52pm PST

Yep, that's Janssen, posing with her Anastasia Beverly Hills Glow Kit. New hero alert.

There's no doubt that the pic is hilair, and Janssen looks gorge, but she says that behind the novelty of the portrait there's a deeper message. While she studied for her degree she also works as a makeup artist, and hopes that the picture will challenge people's preconceptions about people who love makeup. She told Seventeen.com, "I posted this picture to show that I could pursue my love for makeup while excelling in academics. I'm a full scholar and a candidate for honours. I just want to prove to others that I can do both."

Janssen told Teen Vogue that her love for the Glow Kit came from teen Instagram sensation and beauty aficionado Bretman Rock: "I saw the palette on Instagram and YouTube makeup tutorials. Then, when Bretman had his first makeup master class here in Manila, they gave them out as part of the bag." And thus begins a long and fruitful relationship between a girl and her highlighter...

