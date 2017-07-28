MAC Is Giving Away FREE Lipsticks This Weekend

Mac is the holy grail of lipsticks and anyone who's ever tried (and failed) to remember to keep and count six empties in exchange for a free lipstick will understand just how precious those magical pigmented crayons are. Good news then that the masters in make-up artistry are rewarding its loyal customers with free lipsticks this weekend.

I love a freebie as much as the next person but when you get past the age of 10, McDonald's Happy Meal toys and cereal-pack figurines don't quite fill you with the same joy they once did. You'll be thrilled to know then that Mac is giving away free, full-sized lipsticks to its loyal customers TOMORROW.

And the best thing about it? There's no catch, no 10-page-heavy list of terms and conditions, no need to hand over a family heirloom. No, literally just turn up to a Mac store on Saturday 28 July and be prepared to queue as this news has spread fast and the fact one usually sets you back £16.50, people will be keen. Mac will be handing out the lipsticks until stock lasts - y'know what they say - the early bird catches the worm. The gifting initiative is in celebration of National Lipstick Day which this year falls on July 28.

Just try not to lose it on Saturday night, yeah?

To find you nearest Mac store, click here

Will you be taking advantage of this offer? Let us know your favourite Mac lipstick shade

