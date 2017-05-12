Eyebrows are the holy grail of the face - they either make you feel yourself or like the worst version of yourself. And thanks to Cara Delevingne and crew, bold brows continue to be the most coveted type, so much so we've resorted to tattooing semi-permanent eyebrow hairs - a treatment more commonly known as microblading - in among our natural ones but this girl's horror story is enough to put you off meddling with your brows ever again.

Don't you just hate it when you're sitting in the hairdresser chair and the stylist is proudly showing you your new barnet only for you to fake smile and thank them through the overwhelming disappointment bubbling up inside of you? Well this is exactly that but on another level.

One Sydney girl suffered irreversible damage to her precious brows after a disastrous microblading appointment and her horror story is going viral on social media for all the wrong reasons. The unfortunate soul turned to Facebook in a desperate plea for help on how to fix her bad brows and we can't help but feel for her after seeing them.

The treatment, which involves ink-filled needles tattooing semi-permanent hairs among the natural ones, was clearly carried out by an overzealous beautician as the girl's new brows appeared as though they'd literally been drawn on. She shared a photo of the finished product, writing: "I just got them done today is there any way to remove them or do I have to get them lasered off? I'm completely shattered."

While it is possible to have the fake brows lasered off, it's a pricey procedure and considering microblading costs anything upwards of £250, it's going to leave a dent in her bank balance just to get her normal brows back. To avoid a similar situation, make sure you book in with a registered salon with a good reputation.

