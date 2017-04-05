This Woman's Optical Illusion Makeup Is Straight Up Insane

There's no denying it: Mimi Choi is an artist unlike any other. The 31-year-old makeup artist from Vancouver has been creating optical illusion beauty masterpieces since leaving her job as a teacher and Instagram are loving it.

From transforming her hand into realistic pieces of sushi to trippy facial optical illusions - including one which looks like her face is literally sliding apart - there's a reason that Mimi's artistry is going viral on Instagram. But Mimi hasn't always been doing makeup - in fact, she trained as a teacher and used to teach at a pre-school for three years before pursuing her dream of being a makeup artist.

"When I do illusions now, I draw my inspiration mostly from my surroundings, photography, paintings, and emotions. I try not to look at other makeup artists's work too much and challenge myself to produce original, unique work," Mimi told Allure. "My main goal each time I do a new look is to beat myself from yesterday because I'm the biggest critic and competition to myself. It's gotten really hard to impress myself these days but it motivates me to keep trying and doing better."

She tells the publication that whilst many of her illusions involve a paintbrush, she also includes everyday makeup in the mix. When she transformed her hands into sushi, for example, she used a combo of Kryolan Aquacolors, Suva Beauty Hydra liners and Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliners.

"I felt like my creativity was suppressed," Mimi says of her teaching job. "I enjoyed teaching but I wasn’t completely happy. I needed a new challenge." So she left her job and enrolled at a local beauty college to perfect her skill. But it wasn't until Halloween that Mimi really let her freak flag fly. "I wanted to do something different for October 31, so I had a look on Instagram and found a photo of a woman who looked like her face had cracked. I’d never tried any kind of crazy make-up on myself, but I just got our my black and white eyeliner and gave it a go. When I showed my mum, she was really freaked out so I posted it online."

Mimi can be found on her Insta page, posting pics of her freaky creations to her 130k followers. Follow her for awesome Halloween inspo - sure we'll never be able to do it like Mimi does it, but a girl can dream, right? Check out more of her work below.

What do you make of Mimi's makeup illusions? Trippy right? Let us know! @sofeminineUK

