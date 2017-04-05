Home / Beauty / Make up / This Woman's Optical Illusion Makeup Is Straight Up Insane

Beauty

This Woman's Optical Illusion Makeup Is Straight Up Insane

Pascale Day By Pascale Day

There's no denying it: Mimi Choi is an artist unlike any other. The 31-year-old makeup artist from Vancouver has been creating optical illusion beauty masterpieces since leaving her job as a teacher and Instagram are loving it.

From transforming her hand into realistic pieces of sushi to trippy facial optical illusions - including one which looks like her face is literally sliding apart - there's a reason that Mimi's artistry is going viral on Instagram. But Mimi hasn't always been doing makeup - in fact, she trained as a teacher and used to teach at a pre-school for three years before pursuing her dream of being a makeup artist.

"When I do illusions now, I draw my inspiration mostly from my surroundings, photography, paintings, and emotions. I try not to look at other makeup artists's work too much and challenge myself to produce original, unique work," Mimi told Allure. "My main goal each time I do a new look is to beat myself from yesterday because I'm the biggest critic and competition to myself. It's gotten really hard to impress myself these days but it motivates me to keep trying and doing better."

Hey guys, is it just me or is my 👃🏼a little bit crooked? 🤔😩 • This is #makeup • Another variation of my #shift makeup illusion using @nyxcosmetics matte black liquid eyeliner and Vivid Brights. Inspired by the brilliant illustrations of @miles_art. Video coming next to clear some of your confusions! 😜

A post shared by ＭＩＭＩ ＣＨＯＩ (@mimles) on Mar 15, 2017 at 11:50pm PDT

She tells the publication that whilst many of her illusions involve a paintbrush, she also includes everyday makeup in the mix. When she transformed her hands into sushi, for example, she used a combo of Kryolan Aquacolors, Suva Beauty Hydra liners and Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliners.

"I felt like my creativity was suppressed," Mimi says of her teaching job. "I enjoyed teaching but I wasn’t completely happy. I needed a new challenge." So she left her job and enrolled at a local beauty college to perfect her skill. But it wasn't until Halloween that Mimi really let her freak flag fly. "I wanted to do something different for October 31, so I had a look on Instagram and found a photo of a woman who looked like her face had cracked. I’d never tried any kind of crazy make-up on myself, but I just got our my black and white eyeliner and gave it a go. When I showed my mum, she was really freaked out so I posted it online."

Mimi can be found on her Insta page, posting pics of her freaky creations to her 130k followers. Follow her for awesome Halloween inspo - sure we'll never be able to do it like Mimi does it, but a girl can dream, right? Check out more of her work below.

FRESHY FRESHHH 🔪💦 All my fishy creations so far. 🐟🍣🦐 Not responsible for broken phones. 😝 I painted all of these on my own hand using @kryolanofficial Aquacolors, @suvabeauty Hydra Liners and @stilacosmetics intense black stay-all-day liquid eyeliner. What sushi do you want to see next? #salmonsushi #ebisushi #alaskaroll #fish #handpainting

A post shared by ＭＩＭＩ ＣＨＯＩ (@mimles) on Mar 11, 2017 at 11:29am PST

Pouring | My worst fear is losing people that I love. • Repost from @curliquebeauty: A little melt-inspired creative I did on my beautiful @evelynaffleck using MAKE UP FOR EVER @makeupforeverofficial @makeupforeverca flash palette, Aqua XL eye pencils and new MUFE liquid lipsticks mixed with Acrylips. #trippy

A post shared by ＭＩＭＩ ＣＨＯＩ (@mimles) on Feb 9, 2017 at 9:23pm PST

My DISGUISE #makeup for @instagram's weekend hashtag project #WHPdisguise. 🌟 It's my first attempt at #camouflage face-painting and it was extremely fun to execute. There was a lot of going back and forth with taking photos to make sure lines were aligned and colours were matching, etc. Will definitely explore and do more of these in the future! 🙌🏼 • Done with @kryolanofficial Aquacolors. All makeup, no Photoshop. 45 minutes.

A post shared by ＭＩＭＩ ＣＨＯＩ (@mimles) on Jan 28, 2017 at 10:04pm PST

If I could go back in time and tell my 20-year-old self anything: it is that terrible things will happen, but they will break you to save you. You will never be as thin or as beautiful as you have always wanted to be, but it is okay because someday you'll realize there are more valuable and attractive things about you than your exterior. The boy who took your hand when you were 19 will ask you to marry him one day. You two will hurt each other and have a lot to learn together in the years to come but don't ever doubt his love for you. Don't be so hard on yourself. You're trying your best and that's enough. You will keep messing up but you're not a disappointment. One day when you least expect it, you will finally find something that you're good at and it will reveal you. You will figure it out in your late twenties so just be patient. Everything happens for the best. Any pain will eventually fade no matter how unbearable it seems to be at the moment. Always be a positive energy. Treasure every moment because it could be the last. Tell people that you love them. Make decisions out of hope and not your fear. Your parents will tell you things that you don't want to hear but they are actually right. Family is the most important. You can be happy if you choose to be. You will eventually love yourself. You will be alright. x ____________ BROKEN • A #brokenface makeup #illusion using @makeupforeverofficial @makeupforeverca Aqua lip liners, Aqua XL pencils, artist shadows, Aqua brow and @velourlashesofficial "Whispie Sweet Nothings". All #makeup, no Photoshop.

A post shared by ＭＩＭＩ ＣＨＯＩ (@mimles) on Jan 25, 2017 at 9:19am PST

DETAILS • All #makeup, no Photoshop • "Inception" makeup illusion inspired by a photoshopped image of Paul Ryan. Used @nyxcosmetics @nyxcosmetics_canada pencil and liquid eyeliners plus matte eyeshadows for this look. Lashes are all @houseoflashes "Knockout" falsies except for the littlest ones that I had to paint on. Took 3 hours. ________________ How I do my 5-minute #browblock (works for thinner brows): Dab @Duoadhesive or Prosaide on brows and press them with a spatula until your brow hairs are flattened. Wait till it's dry completely then apply colour corrective concealer on with a @beautyblender, pressing it hard into the hairs. Powder, press, and repeat concealer if needed until you achieve the coverage you want! ✨👀 __________________________________________________ Winner of #MIMLESORIGINALS makeup contest will be announced in the next post! 😍🤗💖

A post shared by ＭＩＭＩ ＣＨＯＩ (@mimles) on Jan 5, 2017 at 3:51am PST

WARPED #MAKEUP | Everybody has gone through something that has changed them in a way that they could never go back to the person they once were. • inspired by an artwork posted by @itisartime ___________________ "WARPED" MAKEUP ILLUSION using @suvabeauty hydra liners, @nyxcosmetics @nyxcosmetics_canada liquid eyeliners and @makeupforeverofficial @makeupforeverca Aqua lip pencils. Lashes are @velourlashesofficial "Lash in the City"

A post shared by ＭＩＭＩ ＣＨＯＩ (@mimles) on Dec 27, 2016 at 3:37am PST

What do you make of Mimi's makeup illusions? Trippy right? Let us know! @sofeminineUK

You might also like...

3D Chrome Eyeliner Has Arrived And We Can't Wait To Try It

Ciate Have Created The First Chrome Nail Polish And It Looks Amazing

​​Vampire Fang Nails Are In And They Are Giving Us The Heebie-Jeebies

ByPascale Day

You might also like like

This Makeup Artist Creates Art From Her Arm Swatches

By the editorial team

Get Ready To Light Up The Room With This Neon Makeup Trend

By the editorial team

Graphic Eyeliner Is The Makeup Trend You Need To Master In 2017

By the editorial team

Can We Stop Using Weird Objects To Put On Our Makeup Now Please?

By the editorial team

Turns Out You Really, Really Shouldn't Wear Makeup To The Gym

By the editorial team

How To Make Your Makeup Last All Night

By the editorial team

No, You're Not Going Crazy - Thigh Makeup Is Now A Thing

By the editorial team

This Makeup Artist Creates Amazing Looks For Every Star Sign And It's Everything We Hoped For & More

By the editorial team

Geode Lips Is The Show-Stopping Makeup Trend We Didn't Know We Wanted

By the editorial team

The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!

By the editorial team

A Guide On To How To Use Makeup Brushes Like A Pro

By the editorial team

Fair Skin For The Win! The Best Makeup For Pale-Skinned Ladies

By the editorial team

This Princess Crown Eyeshadow Is Makeup Fit For Queens

By the editorial team

These Rose Gold Mermaid Makeup Brushes Are The Most Adorable Addition To Your Cosmetic Bag

By the editorial team

This Wine Inspired Makeup Line Is Exactly What We Need

By the editorial team

Tried & Tested: B. Effective Stubborn Makeup Remover

By the editorial team

Peachy Makeup Ruled The Red Carpet At The Brit Awards 2017

By the editorial team

L'Oréal Are Launching A Beauty And The Beast Makeup Collection And Naturally, We're Hyped!

By the editorial team

Why Oh Why Are Beauty Vloggers Using CONDOMS To Apply Their Makeup?

By the editorial team

You Can Now Buy Glittery Penis-Shaped Soap To Clean Your Makeup Brushes With

By the editorial team

This UK Beauty Map Reveals The Most Popular Makeup Product In Every Region And The Results Are *Surprising*

By the editorial team