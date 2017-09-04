Penis Brows Is The Latest NSFW Make-Up Trend Blowing Up Instagram

Make sure you've finished your breakfast because nothing is sure to make you spit out your avo on toast quite like a phallus to the face. Yep, the Internet glam gang is back with another eyebrow trend that we really weren't prepared for, and frankly probably never will be tbh. Meet the penis eyebrow, the riDICKulously crazy look that can't be unseen.

Another day, another eyebrow trend we didn't ask for making its way from the dark realms of our feeds to our faces. While we thought our poor furry eye framers had seen it all in the form of the recent viral trend squiggle brows which inspired MUAs to go the whole hog and squiggle their entire faces, this, friends, is without a doubt the worst one yet. Allow me to introduce to you penis eyebrows, the latest NSFW beauty trend thats blowing up Instagram and involves crafting a wang out of your eyebrow hair.

We heard of squiggle brows, now get ready for penis brows ! pic.twitter.com/6H1TAtAahG — priscilla (@priscillastamos) September 2, 2017

Taking its place alongside penis eyeliner in the list of NSFW-make-up-we'll-be-avoiding-at-all-costs, the wacky look has been gifted to us by cruelty-free make-up artist Priscilla Dicaprio on Twitter. Believe it or not, her creative design has inspired her followers to try out the look too, with questionable results:

only trend i will be participating in 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uA6EXgrNSP — Victoria Apex (@VictoriaApex) September 3, 2017

If you do fancy trying out this new look for Autumn, stock up on the brow powder and pencils because you'll need a vat to get that tricky d*ck shape just right. Fill in your hair with the powder as you would normally, then extend both ends out using a slanted brush for maximum length (your preference on girth is entirely up to you). Next, put that art GCSE to good use by expertly creating the balls and bellend with your brow pencil.

Be sure to finish the look with some setting spray - you want maximum staying power because no one likes a floppy, do they?

What are your thoughts on this wacky look? Let us know @soFeminineUK

