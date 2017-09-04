Home / Beauty / Make up / Penis Brows Is The Latest NSFW Make-Up Trend Blowing Up Instagram

Beauty

Penis Brows Is The Latest NSFW Make-Up Trend Blowing Up Instagram

By Rose Adams Published today at 12:15

Make sure you've finished your breakfast because nothing is sure to make you spit out your avo on toast quite like a phallus to the face. Yep, the Internet glam gang is back with another eyebrow trend that we really weren't prepared for, and frankly probably never will be tbh. Meet the penis eyebrow, the riDICKulously crazy look that can't be unseen.

Another day, another eyebrow trend we didn't ask for making its way from the dark realms of our feeds to our faces. While we thought our poor furry eye framers had seen it all in the form of the recent viral trend squiggle brows which inspired MUAs to go the whole hog and squiggle their entire faces, this, friends, is without a doubt the worst one yet. Allow me to introduce to you penis eyebrows, the latest NSFW beauty trend thats blowing up Instagram and involves crafting a wang out of your eyebrow hair.

Taking its place alongside penis eyeliner in the list of NSFW-make-up-we'll-be-avoiding-at-all-costs, the wacky look has been gifted to us by cruelty-free make-up artist Priscilla Dicaprio on Twitter. Believe it or not, her creative design has inspired her followers to try out the look too, with questionable results:

If you do fancy trying out this new look for Autumn, stock up on the brow powder and pencils because you'll need a vat to get that tricky d*ck shape just right. Fill in your hair with the powder as you would normally, then extend both ends out using a slanted brush for maximum length (your preference on girth is entirely up to you). Next, put that art GCSE to good use by expertly creating the balls and bellend with your brow pencil.

Be sure to finish the look with some setting spray - you want maximum staying power because no one likes a floppy, do they?

What are your thoughts on this wacky look? Let us know @soFeminineUK

Liked this? You might also like:

Squiggle Lips Is The Latest Trippy Make Up Trend Taking Over Your Instagram

A Beauty Blogger Has Created Snake Eyeliner Just As Taylor Swift Drops New Music

These Glow Job Highlighters Are The X-rated Beauty Product Your Make-up Bag Is Missing

by Rose Adams

You might also like

Squiggle Lips Is The Latest Trippy Make Up Trend Taking Over Your Instagram
by the editorial team
Full Squiggle Make-up Is The Next Beauty Trend Wriggling Its Way Onto Your Face and Instagram Feed
by the editorial team
Squiggle Eyebrows Are The Latest Instagram Trend Heading For Your Face
by the editorial team
Barbed Wire Brows Are The Next Eyebrow Trend Blowing Up On Instagram
by the editorial team
LED Disco Nails Are Here To Make Your Mani Lit
by the editorial team
Boob Tattoos Are The Latest Titillating Trend Taking Over Instagram And You Breast Believe It
by the editorial team
Make Your Nails Look The T*ts With This 3D Boob Manicure
by the editorial team
This Blogger Tried To Make 'The Chocolate Challenge' Happen & The Internet Isn't Having It
by the editorial team
This Woman Is Trying To Make 3D Tampon Nail Art Happen And It's Bloody Brilliant
by the editorial team
The Pastelage Trend Is Making All Our Spring Hair Dreams Come True
by the editorial team
Get Ready To Light Up The Room With This Neon Makeup Trend
by the editorial team
This 3D Vagina Nail Art Is Giving 'Finger Banging' A Whole New Meaning
by the editorial team
Dragon Brows Are The Spiky New Trend And Yes, They're Taking Over Your Insta
by the editorial team
Forget Space Buns, Macaron Buns Are The Tres Delish Trend Of The Summer
by the editorial team
Aquarium Nails are Here to Make Your Mermaid Dreams Come True
by the editorial team
This Make-Up Artist Creates Trippy AF Face And Body Art Illusions And We're Shook
by the editorial team
Crumbs! Breadcrumb Brows Are Here And They're Making Us Feel Weird
by the editorial team
19 Of The Weirdest Nail Art Trends Ever!
by the editorial team
Nipple Nails Are The Latest Mani Trend To Take Insta By Storm
by the editorial team
A Girl Used Her Boyfriend's Balls As A Beauty Blender And It's Low-key Nuts
by the editorial team
Bird Feather Brows Are Here & They're Taking Over Instagram, Obviously
by the editorial team