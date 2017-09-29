TreatYoself Pay Day Haul: Fashion, Beauty And Everything In Between

Summer may have come and gone quicker than you can say 'SPF' but there's still plenty to be excited about, because October is just around the corner, and that means Pumpkin Spiced lattes and Halloween. But until then, nothing cures the summer blues quite like blowing your pay cheque on treats for yourself.
Because Autumn is an excuse for new boots
Ellie Goulding x Deichmann Buckle Detail Boot
RRP: £34.99
Available from: Deichmann.com
To save scrambling for your phone and purse at the bottom of your bag
Richings Greetham Travel Pouch
RRP: £98.00
Available from: Richings Greetham
For golden pins in a flash
Fake Bake Flawless Travel Survival Kit
RRP: £5.99
Available from: Fake Bake
Because burgundy is the official hue of Autumn
Naomi Off The Shoulder Blouse
RRP: £52
Available from: Tobi
To prepare your cheeks for Winter
What Skin Needs Hydrating Facial Serum
RRP: £12.99
Available from: What Skin Needs
Because we can't afford the Gucci loafers
Gucci Bloom Fragrance
RRP: £49.50
Available from: John Lewis
Because a bouncing bust is painful AF
Runderwear Low Impact Crop Top
RRP: £25
Available from: Runderwear
Because 8 hours of sleep is a luxury
Nude by Nature Flawless Concealer
RRP: £20
Available from Debenhams
Because we're done with harmful parabens
Optiat Purifying & Exfoliating Face Mask
RRP: £17.95
Available from: Optiat
For traffic stopping tresses
Pantene Pro-V 3 Minute Miracle
RRP: £2.99
Available from: Superdrug
Because white marks are ruining our all black wardrobe
Sure Invisible Black + White
RRP: £2.65
Available from: Boots
To pamper your peepers while you snooze
Yes to Sleep Mask
RRP: £2.99
Available from: Superdrug
For luxe lobes
UNOde50 Open Your Mind Earrings
RRP: £39
Available from: UNOde50
Because our quest for icy blonde is out of control
Herbatint Royal Cream Regenerating Conditioner
RRP: £9.00
Available from: Herbatint
Because velvet is all the rage dahling
Velvet chain handle handbag
RRP: £44
Available from: JustFab
Because we're all guilty of picking at our pimples
Immortelle Scar + Blemish Oil
RRP: £30
Available from: Isla Apothecary
For footwear that's as fierce as you
Leopard Print Ankle Boots
RRP: £54
Available from: JustFab
To go for gold
Gold Closet Tie Front Blouse
RRP: £45
Available from: Closet London
Because sometimes you just have to wing it
Black Canvas Winging It Eyeliner
RRP: £8.00
Available from: Black Canvas
Because cocktails over hair washing always wins
Aussie Wash + Blow In A Can
RRP: £4.99
Available from: Boots
Because the change in seasons wreaks havoc with your skin
Optiat Nourishing & Hydrating Clay Face Mask
RRP: £17.99
Available from Optiat
To say it like you mean it
Beachbody Live Womens Katie Vintage Wash Muscle Tank Top
RRP: £14.95
Available from: Beachbody
Because summer is already a distant memory
Getting Warmer Grey Sweater
RRP: £73
Available from: Tobi
To pretend you got 8 hours kip last night
Sleek MakeUp Life Proof Foundation
RRP: £8.99
Available from: Superdrug
To finally get to work on time
Versus Versace Ladies' Logo 2 Watch
RRP: £190
Available from: Watchshop
To lace up your lady lumps
Dorina Hannah Purple Lace Triangle Bra
RRP: £16
Available from: ASOS
Because scaly skin is never a good look
Dove Nourishing Secrets Body Lotion
RRP: £6.29
Available from: Boots
For pearly whites through the post
Ubersonic Starter Kit
RRP: £19
Available from: UberSonic
To show Jack Frost who's boss
Sebamed Moisturising Body Lotion
RRP: £6.49
Available from: Sebamed
Because ain't nobody got time for knots
Wet Brush
RRP: £12.99
Available from: Boots
To wrap up in style
Chi Chi Dillion Coat
RRP: £95
Available from: Chi Chi
To get that highlight poppin'
Milani Colour Harmony Blush
RRP: £14.99
Available from: Milani Cosmetics
Because your skincare should be as sweet as you
Skinfood Black Sugar Honey Mask
RRP: £14
Available from: Boots
To satisfy your need for rose gold
Twist & Spritz Rose Gold Perfume
RRP: £10
Available from: The Fragrance Shop
Because caffeine is life
Instant Salted Caramel Skinny Coffee
RRP: £34.95
Available from: The Skinny Caffe
Because fluttering your eyelashes works wonders
Nude By Nature Allure Defining Mascara
RRP: £16
Available from: Asos
To make exfoliating a doddle
ARK Massage Brush
RRP: £15
Available from: ARK
For glam on the go
Benefit Work Kit, Girl! Kit
RRP: £27.50
Available from: Ecsentual
For a banging blow dry at home
Cloudnine Airshot Hairdryer
RRP: £99
Available from: Cloud Nine
To save yourself from blisters
Sam Black Ankle Boot
RRP: £60
Available from: Rocket London
To listen to your feminist podcasts in style
Happy Plugs In-Ear Wireless Headphones
RRP: £49
Available from: Happy Plugs
Because you can't walk around in your dressing gown
Maya Coco Cardigan
RRP: £69.99
Available from: Animal
Because everyone is going crazy for Hyaluronic Acid
BalanceMe Hyaluronic Plumping Mist
RRP: £16.00
Available from: BalanceMe
To show off your sultry side
Micheal Kors Sexy Ruby Perfume
RRP: £76.50
Available from: Ecsentual
To suit up
Black Ribbon Bow Tie
RRP: £35
Available from: Crown Love
What will you be blowing your wages on this month? Let us know @SoFeminineUK!
