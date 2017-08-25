Home / Beauty / Make up / A Beauty Blogger Has Created Snake Eyeliner Just As Taylor Swift Drops New Music

Beauty

A Beauty Blogger Has Created Snake Eyeliner Just As Taylor Swift Drops New Music

By Helen Turnbull Published today at 11:35

2017 has spawned all variety of weird, wonderful and NSFW trends but this beauty blogger's reinvention of the infamously impossible-to-perfect eyeliner flicks may just be the most timely of them all. Essa Javed has created snake eyeliner just as head serpent herself Taylor Swift dropped new music and we're 100 per cent here for it.

Beauty bloggers are forever coming up with new ways to change the game but if you're yet to master the art of eyeliner flicks, you might want to sit this one out. Self-taught make-up artist Essa Javed is one step ahead of the game with her hilariously-appropriate snake eyeliner which she unveiled to the world of Instagram just as Taylor snake Swift dropped new music.

But the superstar - who's feuding with anyone and everyone who's worth feeding with right now - wasn't the inspiration behind the look that's slithered onto our Instagram feeds recently. In fact, Essa chose to replicate Gucci's famous snake motif on her eyes because this is 2017 and this is where we're at, people.

A post shared by Esha Javed (@xtraesha) on Aug 16, 2017 at 9:33am PDT

The Chicago-based beauty blogger revealed the products she used in the caption, naming @anastasiabeverlyhills eyebrow definer in Dark Brown, @morphebrushes 35B palette, @nyxcosmetics Vivid Liners (Red,White), @wetnwild h20 waterproof liquid liner, @dodolashes in D315 and @tartecosmetics shape tape concealer. Although Essa is yet to release a video how-to tutorial of the look, other experimental Instagrammers have tried to re-create it.

A post shared by Caitlin Hotaling (@miss_cait_mua) on Dec 25, 2016 at 1:46am PST

A post shared by Baily Halbert (@ticci_bayleaf) on Sep 22, 2016 at 3:31pm PDT

A post shared by Camille Muniz (@cammuniz) on Nov 1, 2016 at 1:45pm PDT

Considering I smudge every smidgen of liner I apply, I think this one's best left to the experts.

Will you be re-creating this look at home? Let us know @soFeminineUK

Penis Eyeliner Is The Perfect Response To Extreme Make-up Trends And It'll Blow Your Mind

This New Make-up Stamp Means You No Longer Need to Wing Your Eyeliner Skills

Unicorn Eyeliner Is The Saviour 2016 Needs

