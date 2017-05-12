Home / Beauty / Make up / There's Already Another New Brow Trend, And It's Called Brow Carving

There's Already Another New Brow Trend, And It's Called Brow Carving

Pascale Day
By Pascale Day Published today at 15:20

To be honest with you, we're finding it a little hard to keep up with all these brow trends at the moment. Call us narrow minded, but we thought there was only one way to have eyebrows, but now there's so many ways to style them it could fill a whole damn book. So let's dive deep into the latest shall we? Brow carving, explain yourself.

We've had feather brows, dragon brows, barbed wire brows. When will it end? Well, one thing's for certain, it won't be ending anytime soon - we've just got wind of a new brow trend, called "brow carving".

Created by makeup artist Alexa Link from Austin, Texas, the carved brow look involved creating a striking outline of your eyebrow using eyeshadow. Does it look cool? Yes. Would you actually wear it on a day-to-day basis? Probably not. Take a look:

Day 459 of the #1000daysofmakeup! I guess we're doing this weird brow carve again ¯_(ツ)_/¯ I used @meltcosmetics Dark Matter Stack, @sigmabeauty In The Saddle Aura Powder, @smashboxcosmetics Pearl Spotlight Palette (@caseyhl91 collab), and @katvondbeauty Vampira Everlasting Liquid Lipstick 👽

A post shared by ALEXA LINK (@alexalink) on May 6, 2017 at 9:38pm PDT

And they don't call it a trend for nothing - Alexa's look has inspired plenty of equally cool copy cats that include sparkles, on-trend colours and even teeny tiny embellishments. Some are even carving other parts of their face, including their mouths.

This is not as good quality as the first but I think it looks so much better 🎨 Inspired by @alexalink . Details - @anastasiabeverlyhills #dipbrow "Medium Brown" set with clear brow gel. @morphebrushes 35P palette. @lorealmakeup Telescopic mascara. @elfcosmetics baked highlighter "Moonlight Pearls".

A post shared by T A Y L O R (@taylorbaker_makeup) on May 8, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

this look is a recreation with my own little twist of an amazing look done by @alexalink here on instagram 😍 i love how this turned out! featured products down below! #kaMUA EYESHADOWS: @anastasiabeverlyhills Cyprus Umber, Blazing, Burnt Orange LIPS: @smashboxcosmetics Always On Liquid Lip "True Grit" GLOW: @beccacosmetics x @jaclynhill Champagne Pop & @lauragellerbeauty "Gilded Honey"

A post shared by kaMUA (@thekamua) on May 7, 2017 at 7:49pm PDT

Day 452 of the #1000daysofmakeup! I used @sugarpill Dark Sided Pretty Poison Lipstick, @smashboxcosmetics Nymph Always On Gel Liner, and @nyxcosmetics Purple Mascara 😈 . . Did y'all see my first YouTube video?! If not, there's a link to it in my bio 🤗

A post shared by ALEXA LINK (@alexalink) on Apr 29, 2017 at 10:06pm PDT

A u r o r a | I got a new @kevynaucoinuk Eyelash curler today and I couldn't be happier with the results! sleeping beauty is my favourite Disney princess film, what's yours? . @glisten_cosmetics glitter / HOLLIFER20 for 20% off @lushbournemouth eye powder in explore @toofaced better than sex mascara @eylureofficial brow kit and gel in dark brown . . . . #100daysofmakeup #naturalbrows #katvondbeauty #katvond #veganmakeup #undiscovered_muas #likeforlike #followforfollow #glittermakeup #aspiringmua #animalcrueltyfree #crueltyfreemakeup #editorialmakeup #100daysofmakeupchallenge #undiscovered_muas #wakeupandmakeup #kvdlook #kvdbeauty #furlesscosmetics #makeupjunkie #avantgardemakeup #debenhamsbeauty #katvondlook #featuremuas #geometric #abstractart #kelseyannaf #sigmabeauty #sigmabrushes #collectionlove #featherbrows

A post shared by Holly (@hollifer__) on May 3, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

What do you think of the latest brow trend? Let us know! @sofeminineUK

