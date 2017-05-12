There's Already Another New Brow Trend, And It's Called Brow Carving

To be honest with you, we're finding it a little hard to keep up with all these brow trends at the moment. Call us narrow minded, but we thought there was only one way to have eyebrows, but now there's so many ways to style them it could fill a whole damn book. So let's dive deep into the latest shall we? Brow carving, explain yourself.

We've had feather brows, dragon brows, barbed wire brows. When will it end? Well, one thing's for certain, it won't be ending anytime soon - we've just got wind of a new brow trend, called "brow carving".

Created by makeup artist Alexa Link from Austin, Texas, the carved brow look involved creating a striking outline of your eyebrow using eyeshadow. Does it look cool? Yes. Would you actually wear it on a day-to-day basis? Probably not. Take a look:

And they don't call it a trend for nothing - Alexa's look has inspired plenty of equally cool copy cats that include sparkles, on-trend colours and even teeny tiny embellishments. Some are even carving other parts of their face, including their mouths.

