This Girl Didn't Know What A Sanitary Pad Was But Used It In Her Makeup Tutorial Anyway

We all know that you can use pretty much anything to put your makeup on - condoms, iPhones, tampons - because unfortunately people insist on trying these things out for some reason. But nothing is more endearing than seeing an 8-year-old using a sanitary towel as blotting paper, completely unaware of what she's pressing against her face.

This teeny tiny beauty blogger was creating a makeup tutorial vid and was just about done with her blusher when she reached for the next necessary product in her routine - a sanitary towel. In a video tweeted out by her older sister Jaiden Park, she picks up the pad, peels of the plastic and proceeds to dab her face with the sticky side of the towel. Jaiden explains that her 8-year-old sister found the sanitary product when filming a tutorial and has never seen a pad before. I mean, we've all been confused upon seeing a sanitary product for the first time - who hasn't thought a moon cup was a chalice for a Borrower or that a pad was not for vaginas but a tool for blotting away excess facial oils, honestly?

When your 8 year old sister makes a makeup tutorial and sees a pad for the first time...what better use?😂 pic.twitter.com/T7ByMPOqTn — Jaiden (@JaidenPark) August 1, 2017

After dabbing her skin some more, Jaiden's sister then settles on her forehead being the ideal spot to keep the pad. And who can blame her - the T-zone is some of the oiliest skin around. It wasn't long after Jaiden posted the video that it had gone viral, amassing nearly 41,000 likes and over 16,000 retweets. And people were obsessed with the girl's technique:

I wanna see the whole thing so I can get this look — ɓαψʆεε (@baylee_beith) August 1, 2017

The way she looks at it like " right so what do I do with you" — Abbie✨ (@AbbieDouglas5) August 1, 2017

She actually inspects it so seriously I'm dying — mear ✨ (@Eimear1009) August 1, 2017

Is it safe to say this kid is our next big beauty icon? We think so...

Will you be using a sanitary towel in your beauty regime from now on? Let us know!

You might also like...

Uncombable Hair Syndrome Is A Thing, And This Girl Has It

A Woman Mistook A DEAD FLY For A False Eyelash And The Internet Is Not Coping

This Woman Is Trying To Make 3D Tampon Nail Art Happen And It's Bloody Brilliant