Just when you thought we'd reached peak eyebrow trends with the arrival of braided brows, brace yourselves for what's quite possibly the worst eyebrow evolution in the history of beauty blogging. Enter: u-turn brows.

U-turn brows require a little more explanation than its barmy-brow predecessors as the name is more implicit than the penis and feather varieties that have come before it. This latest in mad makeup artistry is the handiwork of Jasmine Zheng - a York-based MUA who's an eyebrow expert.

U-turn brows involve crafting a make-shift, smaller brow out of individual eyelash extensions that curves under your own. See: exhibit A:

"I called this, a "U turn'," she captioned the post that's dividing the beauty blogging community of Instagram. One commented: "U BETTER STOPPPPP", while another wrote: "This is so gross wtf." However, for every negative comment, there were five positive ones with users commending Jasmine's creative flair. One wrote: "I am here for this," while another gushed: "OMG THIS IS LITERALLY SO COOL/DOPE/SPECTACULAR."

