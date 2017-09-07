Home / Beauty / Make up / U-Turn Brows Are The Grossest Eyebrow Trend Yet

Beauty

U-Turn Brows Are The Grossest Eyebrow Trend Yet

By Helen Turnbull Published today at 12:45

Just when you thought we'd reached peak eyebrow trends with the arrival of braided brows, brace yourselves for what's quite possibly the worst eyebrow evolution in the history of beauty blogging. Enter: u-turn brows.

U-turn brows require a little more explanation than its barmy-brow predecessors as the name is more implicit than the penis and feather varieties that have come before it. This latest in mad makeup artistry is the handiwork of Jasmine Zheng - a York-based MUA who's an eyebrow expert.

U-turn brows involve crafting a make-shift, smaller brow out of individual eyelash extensions that curves under your own. See: exhibit A:

This is the aftermath, maybe glossing my eye wasn't too bad🤣 #maccosmetics #fluffybrows #fashion #editorial #theartistedit #inssta_makeup #muatalent #individuallashes #nonbeauty #getinspired #browtrend #featherbrows @theartistedit @muainsider

A post shared by Jasminezmakeup (@jasminezmakeup) on Aug 22, 2017 at 12:44am PDT

"I called this, a "U turn'," she captioned the post that's dividing the beauty blogging community of Instagram. One commented: "U BETTER STOPPPPP", while another wrote: "This is so gross wtf." However, for every negative comment, there were five positive ones with users commending Jasmine's creative flair. One wrote: "I am here for this," while another gushed: "OMG THIS IS LITERALLY SO COOL/DOPE/SPECTACULAR."

Will you be trying this barmy brow trend at home? Let us know @soFeminineUK

