Home / Beauty / Make up / This Woman's Eyelash Extension Horror Story Is The Stuff Of Nightmares

© Emmaculate Beauty/Facebook
Beauty

This Woman's Eyelash Extension Horror Story Is The Stuff Of Nightmares

By Helen Turnbull Published today at 18:10

If you're booked in to get eyelash extensions any time soon, you might want to sit this one out. This horror story of one woman's experience - at the hands of an unknown salon in Perth, Australia - is enough to persuade you never to mess with your looks again.

One woman's dreams of having luscious, long lashes were shattered when she ended up losing her natural eyelashes and gaining a nasty eye infection instead after attending an eyelash extension appointment recently. The girl - whose identity remains unknown - and her unfortunate experience should serve as a warning to us all not to artificially tamper with our looks.

The horror story was shared by beautician and beauty-salon owner Emma Dhanjal on Facebook, in the hope of encouraging girls to do their research to prevent a similar situation. The girl in question had visited Emma's Emmaculate Beauty salon in Perth, Australia, in the hope the eyelash extension experts there could rectify the disaster. Emma wrote: "PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE do your research. This poor girl has been left with extremely damaged natural lashes," alongside images of the customer's gunk-filled lashes due to an infection picked up at the original salon.

Emma continued: "She wanted lashes for her birthday this weekend and I could not lash her because she has been left with no lashes. Her natural lashes are sooooo damaged from the place she has been having her lashes done, they were falling out when I touched them with the tweezers.”

She warned the girl that her 'lashes may never be the same again', finishing the post with a word of warning for girls seeking luscious, long lashes. Emma added: "Please do not be scared of having lash extensions applied, if you do your research and go to the right place your lash extensions can be applied for years and years without having a break,” she said.

Have you ever had an eyelash extension disaster? Share them with us @soFeminineUK

Liked this? You might also like:

A Woman Mistook A DEAD FLY For A False Eyelash And The Internet Is Not Coping

This Woman's Eyelash Extensions Gave Her A Nasty Skin Infection And It Should Be A Warning To Us All

We Tried Eyelash Extensions: Here's Everything You Need To Know

by Helen Turnbull

You might also like

This Woman's Mircoblading Horror Story Is Quite Possibly The Worst Beauty Fail Of All Time
by the editorial team
'My Fanny Looks Like A Bright Pink Newborn Panda': Woman's Waxing Horror Story Is Hilariously Relatable
by the editorial team
Microfeathering Is The New Eyebrow Treatment You Need To Know About
by the editorial team
The Surprising Reason This Woman Got Tattoos To Replace Her Toenails
by the editorial team
Meet The Man Who's Spent £35K Transforming Himself Into A Real-Life Elf
by the editorial team
This Beauty Blogger Is Swapping Makeup Primer For Lube And The Results Are Surprising
by the editorial team
A Woman Mistook A DEAD FLY For A False Eyelash And The Internet Is Not Coping
by the editorial team
This 7-year-old Girl Suffered Horrific Burns After Getting A Holiday Henna Tattoo
by the editorial team
Tried & Tested: The Pollution-Proof Serum Saving Our City Skin
by the editorial team
This Teen's Mum Disowned Him For Wearing Makeup, And The Internet Came To His Rescue
by the editorial team
This Before & After Photo Of A Woman Suffering From Depression Has Gone Viral For All The Right Reasons
by the editorial team
'My Vagina Was On Icy Fire!' This Woman's Account Of Using Mint Shower Gel Is Relatable AF
by the editorial team
This Woman's Tattoo Literally Fell Off And Left A Disgusting Scar
by the editorial team
Mint Original Source Shower Gel Leaves Woman's 'Flaps On Fire' And We Can All Relate
by the editorial team
All The Mother's Day Gift Ideas You Could Possibly Need!
by the editorial team
Copper Is The New Anti-ageing Skincare Ingredient You Need Right Now
by the editorial team
There's Already Another New Brow Trend, And It's Called Brow Carving
by the editorial team
This Woman's Eyelash Extensions Gave Her A Nasty Skin Infection And It Should Be A Warning To Us All
by the editorial team
Eyebrow Wigs Are Now A Thing And We Actually Want To Try Them
by the editorial team
Perfumes
by the editorial team
This Blogger Showed Us The Reality Of Acrylic-nail Addiction and It Looks Painful AF
by the editorial team