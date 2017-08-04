This Woman's Mircoblading Horror Story Is Quite Possibly The Worst Beauty Fail Of All Time

The advantages of microblading are well-documented but for every few thousand success stories, there's one unfortunate soul who suffers a hellish experience which they shout about on the Internet with the aim of warning others about the associated dangers of semi-permanently tattooing your brows.

Today's nightmarish tale comes courtesy of Amanda Coats of Melbourne, Australia, who suffered at the hands of a brow tattoo artist in what is quite possibly the most horrific beauty fail of all time. The Aussie was left with thick brown arches above her eyes in place of neat, feathered brows after suffering from what the offending salon owner manager believes is an allergic reaction to one of the aftercare products used after the 30-mintute treatment which are designed to preserve the brows.

Coats took to Facebook to share details of her hellish experience along with picture evidence of the results in order to warn others of the possible dangers of semi-permanently tattooing your brows on your skin. In the post, which has since been removed by the social-networking site due to copyright infringement, she told how her skin 'just fell away' and her 'eyes blew up' due to what she claims was a severe infection caused by the treatment. She added of the technician: "[She was] rushed, going in and out of the room attending to other clients during my procedure and also doing another eyebrow tattoo at the same time." Coats also claims the beautician didn't change gloves between her and her other client.

"The next day I woke up and my skin had come off onto the pillow, it was red and swollen," she told the Mirror. "The next day I woke up and my skin had come off onto the pillow, it was red and swollen."

The mother-of-three wants her experience to act as a warning to others as she's been left 'traumatised' and 'depressed' by it. Coats recommends anyone thinking about having a similar treatment to do their research, ask about their qualifications and make sure you feel 100 per cent comfortable with the technician assigned to you.

However, the manager at Skincare Laser Clinic disagrees with Coats' claims an infection caused the scarring and instead their experts believe she had an allergic reaction to either the ink or medication prescribed by her doctor or did not follow the strict aftercare advice properly.

The manager, Iain Cleveland, has since released a statement, reassuring existing and potential customers that the procedure the make-up artist underwent is 100 per cent safe. In a statement, he said: "Skincare Laser Clinic (SLC) is committed to the health and safety of all clients and has proudly delivered high quality cosmetic tattoos to a community of over 2000 satisfied clients. As a member of the National Association of Cosmetic Tattoo, SLC operates to the highest industry codes, regulations and hygiene standards, including certification in maintaining infection control standards (SHBBINF001)."

Despite Coats' experience, it's worth remembering that for every one microblading horror story, there's a few thousand satisfied customers. Hell, I even braved having mine done and they couldn't have turned out any better.

