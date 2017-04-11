When it comes to pool inflatables, we're already spoilt for choice. There's unicorns, doughnuts, swans and flamingos, but what vacay would really be complete without a Kim Kardashian butt eh? That's right, Kim's buns are coming to an infinity pool near you. Belfies at the ready.

We thought pool inflatables had well and truly hit their Instagram worthy peak with the buoyant avocado Butt (we're not even sorry) turns out, Kim Kardashian had other ideas about what merch we need to keep us afloat this summer.

Enter the floating Kimoji bum - the accessory shaped like the famous internet-breaking buns, blown up for your pleasure. Of course it's already making a splash over on Twitter, with users desperate to get their hands on Kiki's peach.

I just want someone who loves me enough to buy me this $98 Kimoji butt pool float. pic.twitter.com/IAMwrNhxj1 — Christal (@RetroChristal) April 4, 2017

I don't even have a pool but I'm still trying to work out whether I can afford a #Kimoji butt pool float #necessities — Jacqueline Mey (@jmey01) April 6, 2017

@KimKardashian that can't be real life that the pool float is $100 😩😩😩 ugh I really wanted the butt #BrokeGirlProblems #KIMOJI — Kylizzle (@_ks22) April 4, 2017

But swanning around on a Kardashian's booty doesn't come cheap. One of these badboys will set you back $98 (about £79) AND it's not available for preorder until June. Which means us unlucky lot holidaying in May are going to have to stick to the swans and doughnuts *weeps like Kim K when she lost her $75,000 earring in the ocean *

Well, if you do manage to get your mitts on this cheeky floatation device then rest assured you'll have one hell of a cup holder for your mojitos.

Are you more of a swans and doughnuts kinda girl or are you craving a different kind of hoop with a hole in it? Tweet us @SofeminineUK

