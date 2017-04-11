Home / Entertainment / News celebrities / You Can Now Buy Kim Kardashian's Blow Up Butt To Float Around On & Obviously It's Making A Splash

Entertainment

You Can Now Buy Kim Kardashian's Blow Up Butt To Float Around On & Obviously It's Making A Splash

Lareese Craig
By Lareese Craig Published today at 13:15

When it comes to pool inflatables, we're already spoilt for choice. There's unicorns, doughnuts, swans and flamingos, but what vacay would really be complete without a Kim Kardashian butt eh? That's right, Kim's buns are coming to an infinity pool near you. Belfies at the ready.

We thought pool inflatables had well and truly hit their Instagram worthy peak with the buoyant avocado Butt (we're not even sorry) turns out, Kim Kardashian had other ideas about what merch we need to keep us afloat this summer.

Enter the floating Kimoji bum - the accessory shaped like the famous internet-breaking buns, blown up for your pleasure. Of course it's already making a splash over on Twitter, with users desperate to get their hands on Kiki's peach.

But swanning around on a Kardashian's booty doesn't come cheap. One of these badboys will set you back $98 (about £79) AND it's not available for preorder until June. Which means us unlucky lot holidaying in May are going to have to stick to the swans and doughnuts *weeps like Kim K when she lost her $75,000 earring in the ocean *

Well, if you do manage to get your mitts on this cheeky floatation device then rest assured you'll have one hell of a cup holder for your mojitos.

Are you more of a swans and doughnuts kinda girl or are you craving a different kind of hoop with a hole in it? Tweet us @SofeminineUK

You might also like:

Botox For Your Butthole Is On The Rise And We're Not Sure How To Feel

This Girl Has not Cut Her Nails In Years And They Look As Disgusting As They Sound

Celebrities On Vacation: Warning! This Will Give You Serious Wanderlust

ByLareese Craig

You might also like like

All Hail The Ultimate Power Couple: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West's Love Story In Pictures

By the editorial team

Kim Kardashian Exposes Taylor Swift Approving Kanye West's 'Famous' Lyrics On Snapchat

By the editorial team

People Are Real Angry About Kim Kardashian's Body In Fergie's New Video

By the editorial team

27 Times The Kardashian-Wests Gave Us Family Goals

By the editorial team

Kim Kardashian Wrote An Open Letter About Body-Shaming And You Need To Read It

By the editorial team

Kim Kardashian Just Went Full Kanye On Twitter

By the editorial team

Kim Kardashian Has FINALLY Released A Picture Of Baby Saint

By the editorial team

Renee Zellweger Writes An Open Essay About The Obsession With Her Appearance & It's Pretty Amazing

By the editorial team

Bloomin' Gorgeous! The Celebrity Mamas Who Slayed The Maternity Style Game

By the editorial team

Khloe Kardashian Just Got Real About Her Changing Body And It *Might* Make You Angry

By the editorial team

Beyonce, J-Lo & Kim Kardashian: The Celebs Loving The Rapunzel Hair Trend

By the editorial team

What A Difference A Decade Makes: Kim Kardashian's Beauty Metamorphosis

By the editorial team

Kim Kardashian Is Rocking Pierced Nails And We Don't Know How To Feel

By the editorial team

Get It Girl! Khloe Kardashian's Amazing Body Transformation In Pictures

By the editorial team

Eva Longoria

By the editorial team

Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know

By the editorial team

Everything You Need To Know About Kanye West And Wiz Khalifa's Outstanding Twitter Beef

By the editorial team

15 Celebrity Power Couples Keeping our Faith in True Love Alive

By the editorial team

QUIZ: Are You Team Superman Or Team Batman?

By the editorial team

Weight gain during pregnancy

By the editorial team

Holiday Shopping: Choosing A Bikini For Your Body Shape

By the editorial team