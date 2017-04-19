Their wrinkly noses, the snoring, their pink bellies... we're a nation of dog lovers but pugs have gotta be up there as one of our firm canine faves. So it comes as no surprise that PugFest - an annual festival dedicated to all things pug - is happening in Manchester and apparently, they're crying out for volunteers to help out. Sign. Us. Up.

There's only one thing better than a festival and that's a festival dedicated to pugs. Coachella who? The upcoming PugFest takes place in Manchester on July 16, 12-5pm and includes all kinds of fun things for you and your pooch to enjoy.



From agility races and a red carpet (we can't even) to splash zones, there's even going to be a kissing booth for fellow pugs to meet up and smooch. A KISSING BOOTH. We're guessing they'll be serving up Pawsecco flutes from a nearby tent too.

The festivals are held throughout the UK, each with their very own theme. In Manchester, this year's canine version of Coachella is all about the glitz and the glam, hence the red carpet, and over in Wales, PugFest has gone all medieval. Just imagine the outfits!

Do you think all the pugs secretly anticipate it every year like humans do? Are they secretly planning what kind of festival goer they're going to be this year and analysing the line up. We like to think they are.

If you're over 18 and fancy hanging out with pugs all day on July 16, get in touch with them here. And hey, if you don't have a pug, find a friend Who does.

Are you a pug enthusiast? Tweet us @SofeminineUK!

