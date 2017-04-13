Home / Entertainment / News celebrities / The Tamagotchi Is Making A Comeback And We're Feeling All Kinds Of Nostalgic

Entertainment

The Tamagotchi Is Making A Comeback And We're Feeling All Kinds Of Nostalgic

Lareese Craig
By Lareese Craig Published today at 15:00

Remember those things you had to feed on demand for fun or they, well, died on you? They're making a comeback and we're already thinking about all the ways they're going to get us out of doing actual work. Procrastination just got its very own digital pet and we couldn't be happier about it.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Tamagotchi, Japanese toymaker Bandai have re-released our favourite childhood game. That's right, the egg shaped pet is making its way back into our lives and no matter how hard we try, we can't stay cool about it.

If you can't quite remember what you do with a Tamagotchi, allow us to refresh your memory. It beeps whenever it needs something from you. That means when it's hungry it beeps and when it needs its poop clearing up, it also beeps. Care for it properly and you fill its tiny heart with happiness but if you don't, it gets sick and... the unthinkable happens. So essentially, it's like the simplest way of training you up for parenthood, which we've never really thought about until now.

© weheartit.com

The only difference between the new 21st century version and the OG Tamagotchi, is that this one's a bit smaller, half the size in fact. But don't let that fool you into thinking you have to do half the work. Those things still bleep just as loud.

As with all good news, there's also some bad news. At the moment, they're only being sold in Japan but if they're anywhere near as popular as they were first time round, something tells us they'll be making their way over to UK shores in no time. And we'll be ready and waiting with our best button-pressing, pet-feeding finger, after all we've had years of practise.

Are you excite for the Tamagotchi comeback? Tweet us @sofeminineUK!

You might also like:

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Were We So Obsessed With These 90s Trends?

Get All The 90s Choker Inspo You'll Ever Need Right Here

You Can Now Buy Kim Kardashian's Blow Up Butt To Float On & Around Obviously It's Making A Splash

ByLareese Craig

You might also like like

Barack Obama Said Some Lovely Things About Ellen DeGeneres And It's Got Us All Emotional

By the editorial team

A Definitive Ranking Of The Best Christmas Songs Of All Time

By the editorial team

This Grandpa Was Stood Up By His Date & The Internet Won't Stand For It

By the editorial team

Everything That Happened At The Oscars 2017

By the editorial team

Golden Globes 2017: All The Winners And Best Moments

By the editorial team

Katy Perry Walked The Red Carpet With Food Stuck In Her Teeth Proving She's One Of Us After All

By the editorial team

Christmas Has Come Early Thanks to James Corden's All-Star Carpool Karaoke And It's Fabulously Festive

By the editorial team

21 Stages We All Go Through On A Friday

By the editorial team

This Beauty & The Beast Wedding Shoot Is What Disney Dreams Are Made Of

By the editorial team

These Are The Best Christmas Ads of 2016

By the editorial team

Remembering All The Celebrities We Lost in 2016

By the editorial team

All Hail The Ultimate Power Couple: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West's Love Story In Pictures

By the editorial team

There's A New 'Naked' Restaurant Opening In London, If You're Feeling Brave

By the editorial team

31 Thoughts We All Had Watching The Walking Dead Season 7 Premiere

By the editorial team

33 Summer Struggles Every Girl Has To Deal With

By the editorial team

21 Things That Happen In Every Single All-girls WhatsApp Group Chat

By the editorial team

From Pre-Drinks To The Morning After: 5 Apps You *Need* For The Perfect Night Out In London

By the editorial team

Blake Lively Gets Real About The Pressure To Lose Baby Weight: 'You Gave Birth To A Human Being - I Would Like To See That Celebrated'

By the editorial team

Calling All Cat Ladies: The First Ever Feline Festival Is Coming To The UK *This* Weekend

By the editorial team

WATCH: The John Lewis Christmas Ad Is Here, Which Means It's Finally Christmas

By the editorial team