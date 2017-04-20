Space buns have fast become the go-to hairstyle for festival goers across the globe and when paired with a glitter parting too, it's easy to see why. But we seem to be forgetting that these humble happenin' top knots weren't born out of Coachella. Oh no. Shout out to Arrietty Clock - aka the best badass Borrower going AND the OG space bun hero.

If, like us, you had to admire Coachella from afar while catching nothing but the HEV rays from the glare of your Instagram grid, then you'll have noticed that space buns were the hairstyle dominating Palm Springs this year. Yes, among the flash tattoos and the face gems, the double top knot was rife.

From our favourite Saturday Mollie King to blogger girl crush Sarah Ashcroft and boho queen Poppy Delevingne, they were all seen rocking the 90s hairstyle for the festival of the year. But let's not forget the humble beginnings of Le Space Bun.



Cast your minds back to a little epic film that went by the name of The Borrowers - a film about the secret life of very, very small people living inside walls. Remember the girl Arrietty? She needed a practical hairstyle that wouldn't fall in her face when she was trying to stop the evil realtor from demolishing the house her and her family were living in. So, she added at least an extra couple of inches to her four-inch frame by rocking none other than the space buns we speak of today. What do you reckon? Can we have a renaming ceremony and get back to calling them Borrower buns already? Thank you please.

Ok, maybe I'm just a little protective of Arrietty Clock, what can I say? My mum made me dress up as her for World Book Day once so it's just my prerogative.

How to get space buns: Step by step

Whether you want to channel Sarah Ashcroft or Arrietty Clock, We spoke to ghd ambassador, Patrick Wilson, to find out how we can nail the look.

1. For a style like this to last all day, you need a good grip and hold in the hair so with the ghd root lift spray (£12.95) before blow drying. Then add the ghd total volume foam (£14.95) for lasting volume and fullness.



2. Split hair into a natural parting with fingers then create two pony tails.



3. Next, backcomb each of the bunches to each texture and work each pony tail individually.



4. Twist the hair and loosely spin into a circular shape to create each of the 'space buns'. Do not be too precise with these movements - the looser and messier the better!



5. Secure in place with pins where necessary and pull out hair pieces sporadically for a chicer finish.



6. Smooth out any frizz and add loose curls to the front hair sections using the ghd styler Platinum Tropic Sky (£175) and frame the pieces of hair at the front of the face using the styler too.



TOP TIP: Try spraying your hair pins and grips with hairspray before putting them into your hair! I recommend using the ghd Final Fix Hairspray (£ 9.95).

