8 Of The Best Rose Fragrances: Rose-Based Perfumes

Rose fragrances may have a reputation as being a teeny bit outdated, but it's time to throw that thinking out the window. Get ready for your rosy re-education with our round up of the hottest rose fragrances. This edit proves that the humble rose can make for an edgy, empowering fragrance that's sure to have you feeling all kinds of sexy. From Turkish rose and Bulgarian rose to exotic Rose de Mai there's a lot more potential to this flower than meets the eye.

Paul Smith Rose

If you like your fragrances rosy and fresh then you can't go wrong with Rose by Paul Smith. Pure but edgy this feminine fragrance is sure to linger all day long. We love the sparkling top notes of Turkish rose oil, green tea, violet and magnolia and the way it softens into a musky cedar base with woody undertones and texture. This is rose at its sexiest.

RRP: £28.50

Available from: Boots

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle

If you're particular with your florals this is the scent for you. It's bold, without being heady, it's alluring without being overpowering and it's fresh but still ultra feminine. Want a game-changing fragrance that can defy the test of time? Chanel Coco Mademoiselle's ya girl.

RRP: £74

Available from: Boots

Emporio Armani Diamonds Rose

If diamonds are your favourite jewel and rose is your favourite flower then you'll love Emporio Armani Diamonds Rose. A rosy take on the original Diamonds fragrance, this is chic, sophisticated and sparky - just the way we like our fragrance! With top notes of Bulgarian rose, lily of the valley and freesia, it blossoms into a fruity heart of raspberry and blackcurrant before finishing with an amber and patchouli blend.

RRP: £40

Available from: The Perfume Shop

Jo Malone Red Roses

Jo Malone's Red Roses is definitely one for the lovers out there. Made with a blend of seven roses, crushed violet leaves and a hint of lemon this is literally like inhaling freshly cut flowers. Fresh, clean and sheer, this is definitely a future classic. Whaddayaknow romance ain't dead!

RRP: £88

Available from: Jo Malone

Tom Ford's Cafe Rose

If you're not sure about rose fragrances, then get ready to think again. Tom Ford's Cafe Rose fragrance is sure to seduce you. An exotic blend of unusual ingredients, it opens up with a spicy start; saffron, black pepper and incense, it then reveals a heavenly combination of Rose de Mai, Turkish rose, Bulgarian rose and patchouli accords. There's a mocha edge to the fragrance too as the coffee scent leans toward the chocolatey. Sweet, spicy and sexy, this is rose perfumery at it's most innovative. We're in love.

RRP: £155

Available from: John Lewis

Penhaligons Ellenisia

If you're an 80s girl then this classic rose blend could be for you. Made in 1984, it's still a strong contender when it comes to gorgeous rose fragrances. We love the fizzy top notes of mandarin zest and violet leaf, and the floral heart of gardenia, rose and jasmine. The vanilla base notes round it off into a wearable, everyday perfume that could quite easily become your signature scent if you'll only give it the chance to charm your socks off.

RRP: £84

Available from: Penthaligons

Dolce & Gabbana Rose The One

Sensual, sexy and rosy, Dolce & Gabbana's Rose The One is a rosy spin on their classic The One fragrance. The addition of rosy notes really turns the fragrance into something ultra feminine and romantic. We're addicted to the fruity opening notes; pink grapefruit and cassis, peony and lychee. Best of all is the strong rose impression - given by the Bulgarian rose - one of our fave flowers.

RRP: £39.95

Available from: Perfume Stop

Stella McCartney Eau De Parfum

If it's an affair with a modern rose scent you're looking for, the search is over. This beautifully light fragrance still pays homage to the traditional English Rose but with a nod to fresh, reimagined florals. It's sparkling, it's innovative and it's sultry - classic rose, but not as we know it.

RRP: £46

Available from: The Perfume Shop

