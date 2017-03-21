You Can Now Get A Perfume That Makes You Smell Like Cat Fur

Cat fans, welcome! Come in, grab a fleece. We have some news that could potentially make you very happy: forget your Chanel No. 5, throw away your YSL Opium, because there's a new scent in town - and it smells just like your favourite feline, apparently. Enter: Kitten Fur perfume.

When you're a cat person, pretty much everyone knows about it. You talk about cats, you watch a ton of cat videos and insist on showing anyone and everyone around you, and you wear clothes adorned with cat motifs. You casually drop your cat's weirdly normal name into everyday conversations and have regular kitty check-ins throughout the day - I would know, I'm Skyping with my cat John as we speak.

But even I, the craziest of all the cat ladies, can see a limit to this fanatical feline adoration - and that limit comes in the form of cat perfume.

Hmm, intrigue. What is a cat perfume, you ask? Is it a scent for your cat, so he can accompany you to dinner parties? Or is it a perfume that smells like a cat that you spray on yourself? Well, thanks to Demeter Fragrance Library, it's the latter. The fragrance brand, whose other key fragrances include Pizza, Gin and Tonic, Earthworm and Fuzzy Balls, have branched out into the "PURRfect" scent of a cat.

If you guessed Kitten Fur, you're correct! A fragrance so good, it PURRS. 15 years in the making, we’ve captured the... Posted by Demeter Fragrance Library on Saturday, March 11, 2017

Demeter say in their Facebook post that their latest fragrance has been 15 years in the making, which we totally get because we're still not 100% sure how you pin down the smell of a cat's neck. Demeter's site says "We create environments where people can rediscover the wonderful world of scent that is too often overlooked or forgotten in our modern, multi-tasking world." Which kind of makes the whole cat's neck smell make more sense - it's the comfort that's associated with the smell that they're capturing. It's a stop-and-smell-the-roses type philosophy, but more pick-up-and-sniff-the-cat. But this ethos becomes slightly dubious when you consider they have a scent entitled 'Funeral Home'....

Regardless, if you're genuinely intrigued about smelling like you've rolled around in loads of cat hair, then this scent comes in plenty of different forms, from a cologne to a body oil to shower gel. And if you're not keen on splashing out $40 on a cat cologne, you can try one of their tester vials for just $3. Bargain.

Would you try this perfume? Let us know! @sofeminineUK

​You might also like...

This Non-Surgical Boob Lift Is Everything Your T*ts Could Ever Want

Check Out This Completely Mesmerising Ad For Kenzo Perfume

It's Time Your Bath Bomb Addiction Fizzled Out As It's Ruining Your Vagina​