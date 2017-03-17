At 12 years old, Ashley Soto was diagnosed with vitiligo - a skin condition which causes the loss of skin colour. Now, at 21, she's clapping back at the bullies in the best way.
Rather than hiding her body away in long sleeved tops as she did for years out of fear for being judged, she's now embracing her unique skin condition by making her marks into a masterpiece. Literally.
Ashley has recreated the works of Van Gogh's Starry Night and even made her body into a world map, all in the name of body confidence.
In an interview with the Daily Mail she said, "I never realised how beautiful my vitiligo was until I traced it with a black marker, it really helps to bring out the different colours in my skin.
"I was always trying to find a way to look at my skin in a positive light, I could not do that before I started this. Now what others would perceive to be an imperfection I have made into something more beautiful and more accepted than before."
In the era of 'perfect' Insta posts and filtered confidence, it's refreshing to see a woman being unapologetic for who she really is and her motivational quotes alongside her heart-felt posts are an inspiration to everyone, not just those with the same skin condition. KUDOS to you girl, kudos to you.
Revenge is sweet when it's this beautiful eh?
