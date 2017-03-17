Sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt me, or so the saying goes. But the truth is words do hurt. A lot! They stay with us way longer than any physical bruising does and effect us in ways we simply cannot control, which is why one woman with vitiligo is clapping back at her bullies once and for all... by making her mark in the most beautiful way.

At 12 years old, Ashley Soto was diagnosed with vitiligo - a skin condition which causes the loss of skin colour. Now, at 21, she's clapping back at the bullies in the best way.

Rather than hiding her body away in long sleeved tops as she did for years out of fear for being judged, she's now embracing her unique skin condition by making her marks into a masterpiece. Literally.



Ashley has recreated the works of Van Gogh's Starry Night and even made her body into a world map, all in the name of body confidence.

Starry night ⭐️✨⭐️ Remember you are MAGIC. Don't ever let anyone dull your sparkle. Let that sparkle from within shine brightly on the outside with confidence, self love, and positivity. Be proud to wear YOU #vitiligo 🌕 A post shared by Ash Soto (@radiantbambi) on Feb 28, 2017 at 8:18am PST

In an interview with the Daily Mail she said, "I never realised how beautiful my vitiligo was until I traced it with a black marker, it really helps to bring out the different colours in my skin.



"I was always trying to find a way to look at my skin in a positive light, I could not do that before I started this. Now what others would perceive to be an imperfection I have made into something more beautiful and more accepted than before."

In the era of 'perfect' Insta posts and filtered confidence, it's refreshing to see a woman being unapologetic for who she really is and her motivational quotes alongside her heart-felt posts are an inspiration to everyone, not just those with the same skin condition. KUDOS to you girl, kudos to you.

When you have to look at them sideways because they stare but it's okay because you're cut from a different cloth, and being different is ok. Don't ever forget you are your own canvas, when you start loving yourself you'll see that canvas start to become a masterpiece 🤘🏻⚡️ A post shared by Ash Soto (@radiantbambi) on Jan 31, 2017 at 5:22pm PST

I get stretch marks just like everyone else regardless of if I have a skin condition or not. I go through all the same struggles you all go through that's why I preach self love so much. I don't care if I have to repeat myself in every caption to love who you are regardless if you have tiger stripes, #vitiligo, or whatever the case may be. I'll sound like a broken record each time because at least someone reminded you to appreciate and love yourself unconditionally always 🎨🌎❤ A post shared by Ash Soto (@radiantbambi) on Jan 13, 2017 at 1:11pm PST

Revenge is sweet when it's this beautiful eh?

Are you inspired by anyone else on Instagram? Tweet us @sofeminineUK and let us know!

You might also like:

This Woman Is Setting The Record Straight For Pregnant Women Everywhere One C-Section Photo At A Time

This Body-positive Clapped Blogger Back To Trolls Who Slammed Her For Gaining Weight In The Best Way

#Mermaidthighs Is The Body-Positive Response to Thigh Gaps We've Been Crying out for