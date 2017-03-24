Getting a crying baby to calm down can be challenging at the best of times but when you know all the baby needs is some milk but you're too afraid to breastfeed in public, it can be really stressful. That's why business entrepreneur Charlotte Purdie has decided to open a new breastfeeding cafe - and she's looking for staff.

Breastfeeding mothers are constantly being shamed whether it's because they're breastfeeding in public or breastfeeding for "too long" or when they're "too old". Sometimes it's stressful for new mothers to even step out their house without being judged left, right and centre.

But ​23-year-old entrepreneur Charlotte Purdie is here to help. Her new business venture, appropriately titled The Milk Lounge, is designed for mothers and children and offers a safe space for breast and bottle-feeding parents in a judgement-free zone. Purdie came up with the idea after she found it hard to find a comfortable place to feed and change her son Bobby.

Beeston! Think it's possible to miss us? Chilwell Road is looking brighter already! A post shared by The Milk Lounge (@themilklounge) on Mar 16, 2017 at 3:55am PDT

The cafe boasts clean changing facilities, a feeding room with sockets for expressing mums, healthy food and toddler activities to keep little ones busy while waiting for food. And that's not all they offer: as well as food, drinks and a place to sit, the cafe also runs a schedule of classes which include baby ballet, baby massage and baby yoga.

Furthermore, as a safe space for breastfeeding mums, the cafe also offers breastfeeding support. The Milk Lounge site has a volunteer breastfeed peer supporter for those who need advice regarding nursing their baby or for those who just need someone to talk to.

For mums in need of a little guidance and help, or even for those who just want somewhere to chill, breastfeed their baby and chat with other parents, this is the perfect space. The Milk Lounge will be opening its doors in Beeston, Nottinghamshire, but who knows soon there may be a Milk Lounge on every corner...

