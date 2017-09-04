This Woman's Friend Refused To Let Her Borrow Her Jacket To Hide Her Period Stains

We were hoping with all the might of our uteri that the reason for this woman refusing to lend her pal a jacket to hide her blood-stained pants was purely to tear down the period taboo and teach her dear friend that she needn't be embarrassed because, hey we're women and all that! But no, turns out this friend just cared about her precious jacket too much...

We all know the fear of being on our periods and leaking through our knickers in public but we like to think that, in the event of an accident, we would round up our gal pals to see what they could do to spare our embarrassment. Well, not for this poor woman.

Writing on the Mumsnet forum user Forheavensake, openly discussed how she had recently lost a friend over her period. She discussed how they were catching up in Weatherspoons one evening at the weekend when she unexpectedly came on her period four days early. Matters were made worse by the fact that the pub was busy and she happened to be wearing beige trousers.



When she asked her friend if she could borrow her jacket to disguise the stains - as anyone in her situation would - she point blank refused because it was 'too expensive' and instead, the woman was made to walk home with a blood-drenched crotch. Where is the girl code please, where?

She even reassured her friend she'd wash it and return it straight away, leaving her practically begging for her help, to no avail.



She's now taken her experience to the Mumsnet forum to ask if she was being unreasonable for asking her friend to help her in her hour of need. Of course, plenty of users have offered her words of support with one wiring: "You're better off without people like that in your life."



We say if a girl hasn't got your back and your uterus at all times, then she's probably not a true friend at all. We only hope that jacket knows what it's got itself into.

