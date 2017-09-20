You Can Now Buy A Speaker For Your Vagina To Hear The Music Of Your Lady Bits

This is 2017 and it's time to quit listening to music through the traditional method of headphones in your ears and plug them further south inside your vagina instead. Babypod is here to turn our nether regions into discos and it really needs to be seen to be believed.

We know it, men know it, heck the whole world knows it: vaginas are amazing. Because as well as having the power to stretch from the size of a pin to a watermelon, what else on this planet can bleed for a week and not die, right? But this is the year our love affair with our lady bits has really gone to the next level, if this crazy invention is anything to go by.

You can now use your vagina as a jukebox thanks to Spanish company 'Babypod' who've come up with a ground-breaking gadget that lets you play music to your unborn child through your vagina. Yes really.

Research carried out by Institut Marquès on the effects of music from the very beginning of life found that stimulating babies through music during their first months inside the womb has positive effects on brain development. This inspired them to come up with the babypod to offer these benefits to foetuses before they enter the world.

The product is designed to be inserted inside your vagina like a tampon, and is connected to a music player so your foetus can enjoy a boogie inside your womb. But you needn't worry that you're missing out on the disco inside your insides as the gadget comes complete with a headphone splitter which hangs out of the vagina, so you can enjoy the tunes too.

Apparently, distorted audio can pass through all layers of the amniotic fluid, membrane and uterine and vaginal walls that surround the baby to protect it while inside the womb, but the developers of the Babypod say clear sound is only transferred directly to the foetus through the vagina, which led to their unusual invention.

They recommend using the speaker after the sixteenth week for a maximum of 20 minutes each time. Mums-to-be who've tried out the musical device offered testimonials saying ultrasound scans shows their baby appearing to move their mouths and responding to music while they were wearing the babyhood which would be a good indicator as to whether you're growing the next Mariah Carey or not.

You can get your hands on the Babypod for £132.99 here, just make sure your playlist is lit.

Will you be snapping up a vagina speaker?

