If you've tried every cream, tablet and cleanser on the acne-fighting market and you're still left with problem pimples, you're not alone. But don't give up all hope on spot-free skin just yet because there's a new treatment in the pipeline that could spell the end of applying concealer every hour. The bad news? You've got a while to wait yet...

If you've ever suffered from acne, and the likeliness is that at some point in your life you will have, then you'll know it SUCKS. The term acne doesn't just mean chronic pimple complaints, it can also include skin that only suffers from one or two spots a month. That's all of us then. Responsible for making us feel self conscious, obsessively apply concealer and just generally down about our looks, we've spent years yearning for a miracle cure.

But while we all know the importance of a dedicated skincare routine (cleanse, tone, moisturise - you know the drill), sometimes that alone isn't enough to show those spots who's boss or the dreaded scars they leave behind, too. Thank goodness then for the skin scientists at University of California, San Diego,who have been busy working on a 'acne vaccine' that could bless us with the cure we've always hoped would show its face in our lifetimes.

Speaking to Allure, Lead researcher Eric C. Huang explained the science behind the vaccine in as simple terms as possible, telling the magazine: '“Acne is caused, in part, by P. acnes bacteria that are with you your whole life — and we couldn’t create a vaccine for the bacteria because, in some ways, P. acnes are good for you, but we found an antibody to a toxic protein that P. acnes bacteria secrete on skin — the protein is associated with the inflammation that leads to acne.”

So how long do we have to wait I hear you cry. The first step in launching this magical potion will be testing it on patients in clinical trials, which could take one-ttwo years, will be starting soon. Anything that brings us one step closer to clearer skin is a winner in our books, right? Here's hoping it reaches the UK this lifetime.

Would you give this vaccine a go? Let us know @soFeminineUK

Liked this? You might also like...

Kendall Jenner Reveals The Simple DIY Face Mask That Cured Her Acne

44 Stars With Acne Who Prove You're Not The Only One

Does Toothpaste Really Work On Spots? We Asked The Experts