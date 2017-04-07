Home / Beauty / Skin care / A Vaccine That Cures Acne Is Coming But There's A Catch

Beauty

A Vaccine That Cures Acne Is Coming But There's A Catch

By Rose Adams Published today at 14:00

If you've tried every cream, tablet and cleanser on the acne-fighting market and you're still left with problem pimples, you're not alone. But don't give up all hope on spot-free skin just yet because there's a new treatment in the pipeline that could spell the end of applying concealer every hour. The bad news? You've got a while to wait yet...

If you've ever suffered from acne, and the likeliness is that at some point in your life you will have, then you'll know it SUCKS. The term acne doesn't just mean chronic pimple complaints, it can also include skin that only suffers from one or two spots a month. That's all of us then. Responsible for making us feel self conscious, obsessively apply concealer and just generally down about our looks, we've spent years yearning for a miracle cure.

But while we all know the importance of a dedicated skincare routine (cleanse, tone, moisturise - you know the drill), sometimes that alone isn't enough to show those spots who's boss or the dreaded scars they leave behind, too. Thank goodness then for the skin scientists at University of California, San Diego,who have been busy working on a 'acne vaccine' that could bless us with the cure we've always hoped would show its face in our lifetimes.

© weheartit

Speaking to Allure, Lead researcher Eric C. Huang explained the science behind the vaccine in as simple terms as possible, telling the magazine: '“Acne is caused, in part, by P. acnes bacteria that are with you your whole life — and we couldn’t create a vaccine for the bacteria because, in some ways, P. acnes are good for you, but we found an antibody to a toxic protein that P. acnes bacteria secrete on skin — the protein is associated with the inflammation that leads to acne.”

So how long do we have to wait I hear you cry. The first step in launching this magical potion will be testing it on patients in clinical trials, which could take one-ttwo years, will be starting soon. Anything that brings us one step closer to clearer skin is a winner in our books, right? Here's hoping it reaches the UK this lifetime.

Would you give this vaccine a go? Let us know @soFeminineUK

Liked this? You might also like...

Kendall Jenner Reveals The Simple DIY Face Mask That Cured Her Acne

44 Stars With Acne Who Prove You're Not The Only One

Does Toothpaste Really Work On Spots? We Asked The Experts

ByRose Adams

You might also like like

I Tried Derma FNS To See If It Would Banish My Acne Scarring

By the editorial team

Kendall Jenner Reveals The Simple DIY Face Mask That Cured Her Acne - Here's How You Can Make It

By the editorial team

Removing make-up

By the editorial team

Turns Out You Really, Really Shouldn't Wear Makeup To The Gym

By the editorial team

How To Make Your Makeup Last All Night

By the editorial team

'Slush Facials' Are Reportedly The Secret To Kendall And Kylie's Perfect Skin

By the editorial team

Does Toothpaste Really Work On Spots? We Asked The Experts

By the editorial team

5 Fail-Safe Ways To Rid Your Skin Of Blackheads

By the editorial team

Skincare: face and body beauty care

By the editorial team

Vampire Fang Nails Are In And They Are Giving Us The Heebie-Jeebies

By the editorial team

This Plus-sized Model Has An Awesome Solution To Outgrowing Her Clothes

By the editorial team

The SoFeminine Experts Club Beauty Product Reviews: How To Get Involved!

By the editorial team

I Tried Yoga For My Face And It Made My Skin Feel Five Years Younger

By the editorial team

Emoji Face Masks Are Set To Take Over Your Instagram

By the editorial team

How to use essential oils

By the editorial team

How to conceal spots

By the editorial team

#TreatYoSelf Pay Day Haul: Beauty, Fashion & Everything In Between

By the editorial team

This Woman's Eyelash Extensions Gave Her A Nasty Skin Infection And It Should Be A Warning To Us All

By the editorial team

Hairstyles

By the editorial team

Make-up for dark skin

By the editorial team

8 of The Best Sheet Masks To Save You From A Winter Skin Meltdown

By the editorial team