Blackheads: the little dotted nemesis that however hard we try still remain the bane of our lives - to squeeze or not to squeeze? That is the question. One blogger who can relate to the skincare struggle thinks she's discovered the trick we've been missing and it's been hiding in your bathroom cupboard this whole time. The humble dental floss pick is her secret weapon but is there method to her madness? Well yes actually.

It can feel like we're bombarded with tips on how to tackle those pesky, black pimples on our faces otherwise known as blackheads, but sometimes no matter how many facials or scrubs we try and zap them with, still they remain, like some kind of annoying ex-boyfriend who won't get the hint. One hack we can safely say we've never tried before though comes courtesy of Sukhi Mann, and it's kindof genius to be honest.

The beauty blogger raided her bathroom cabinet to uncover a clever blackhead removing tool that actually works. Using a plastic dental floss pick, the same floss picks you can pick up from Superdrug for £1.99 might I add, she pushes the floss all the way down the bridge of her nose, to bring the puss and gunk to the surface of the skin. After repeating this action a few more times with slightly more pressure, she holds up the stick to present that satisfying sight of said white gunk.

Sukhi talks us through her wise method in the caption:



Take a towel and place it in hot water.



Take the towel out and make sure it isn’t too hot. Also, make sure that the area is clean and place the towel on the problem area so that the heat will open up the pores. Do this for about 5 minutes or so.



Take the disposable floss pick and drag it in a scraping motion. This option is cheaper and less likely to scar you than using a metal extractor. Be sure to not over do it. When finished, rinse the area with a mild cleanser.



Follow up with a toner and be sure to moisturise your nose after applying the toner.

But that's not all. No, she concludes her successful squeezing spree by soaking some cotton wool with mouthwash (acting like a toner) and applying it to the squeezed area. Although she does warn to avoid this step if you have sensitive skin.

So there you have it friends, who ever thought this super cheap, piece of plastic could rid us of bothersome blackheads, aye? We're heading out to buy them in bulk. It's a shame they don't have the same effect on that aforementioned ex-boyfriend though.

