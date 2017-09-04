Tattoo trends come and go but it seems no body part is off limits if this latest movement is anything to go by. Women - with a higher pain threshold than yours truly - everywhere are getting their boobs and nipples inked and posting the finished results on Instagram in the ultimate act of protest to the photo-sharing app's sexist nudity regulations.

There's no denying the people of Instagram are a creative bunch what with the rise of all sorts and weird and wonderful mini-trends (e.g. squiggle lips, snake eyeliner etc.) in recent times. But this may be the breast one yet. Enter: boob and nipple tattoos. Women - who can handle the pain of having such an intimate area inked - are having all sorts of designs permanently tattooed onto boobs and nipples.

These drawings range from intricate floral-inspired designs neatly framing the nipple to bigger, sprawling pieces that stretch across the chest and/or down the side of the torso, just feast your eyes on this lot:-

