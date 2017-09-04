Home / Beauty / Skin care / Boob Tattoos Are The Latest Titillating Trend Taking Over Instagram And You Breast Believe It

Beauty

Boob Tattoos Are The Latest Titillating Trend Taking Over Instagram And You Breast Believe It

By Helen Turnbull Published today at 11:05

Tattoo trends come and go but it seems no body part is off limits if this latest movement is anything to go by. Women - with a higher pain threshold than yours truly - everywhere are getting their boobs and nipples inked and posting the finished results on Instagram in the ultimate act of protest to the photo-sharing app's sexist nudity regulations.

There's no denying the people of Instagram are a creative bunch what with the rise of all sorts and weird and wonderful mini-trends (e.g. squiggle lips, snake eyeliner etc.) in recent times. But this may be the breast one yet. Enter: boob and nipple tattoos. Women - who can handle the pain of having such an intimate area inked - are having all sorts of designs permanently tattooed onto boobs and nipples.

These drawings range from intricate floral-inspired designs neatly framing the nipple to bigger, sprawling pieces that stretch across the chest and/or down the side of the torso, just feast your eyes on this lot:-
Boob tattoo © Instagram

Are you tempted to have your boobs inked? Let us know your thoughts @soFeminineUK

Liked this? You might also like:

40 Adorable Matching Sibling Tattoo Ideas

20 Of The Cutest Cross-stitch Tattoos As Told By Instagram

This Seven-year-old Girl Suffered Horrific Burns After Getting A Holiday Henna Tattoo

by Helen Turnbull

You might also like

Squiggle Lips Is The Latest Trippy Make Up Trend Taking Over Your Instagram
by the editorial team
Bird Feather Brows Are Here & They're Taking Over Instagram, Obviously
by the editorial team
Dragon Brows Are The Spiky New Trend And Yes, They're Taking Over Your Insta
by the editorial team
Full Squiggle Make-up Is The Next Beauty Trend Wriggling Its Way Onto Your Face and Instagram Feed
by the editorial team
Emoji Face Masks Are Set To Take Over Your Instagram
by the editorial team
Pizza Undercuts Are Here And You'll Want A Slice Of The Action
by the editorial team
Paris Jackson Proudly Shares Close-Up Pictures Of Her Hairy Legs And We're Here For It
by the editorial team
Painting Your Armpits With Glitter Is The Perfect Alternative To Shaving Them
by the editorial team
Uncombable Hair Syndrome Is A Thing, And This Girl Has It
by the editorial team
This Woman's Tattoo Literally Fell Off And Left A Disgusting Scar
by the editorial team
Barbed Wire Brows Are The Next Eyebrow Trend Blowing Up On Instagram
by the editorial team
This Woman Is Trying To Make 3D Tampon Nail Art Happen And It's Bloody Brilliant
by the editorial team
These LED Pierced Disco Nails Will Guarantee You Slay All Day
by the editorial team
Squiggle Eyebrows Are The Latest Instagram Trend Heading For Your Face
by the editorial team
Britain's Biggest Fashion and Beauty Bloggers Before They Were Famous
by the editorial team
Eyebrow Wigs Are Now A Thing And We Actually Want To Try Them
by the editorial team
Hairstyles
by the editorial team
Leopard Print Hair Is The Latest Colour Trend You're About To Go Wild For
by the editorial team
This Bubble Clay Mask Was Made For Your Face And Your Instagram
by the editorial team
Women Are Having Real Scorpion Manicures And We're More Than A Little Freaked Out
by the editorial team
'Bun-dropping' is The Oddly Satisfying Hair Trend Taking Over Instagram
by the editorial team