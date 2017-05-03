Home / Beauty / Skin care / Copper Is The New Anti-Ageing Skincare Ingredient You Need Right Now

Copper Is The New Anti-Ageing Skincare Ingredient You Need Right Now

Pascale Day
By Pascale Day

We've heard of a million and one anti-ageing secrets - vitamin A, collagen, becoming a vampire. But there's a new kid on the block: Copper. Yep, the stuff that makes up the Statue of Liberty is perfect for treating our skin. (I mean, Lady Libs is looking pretty good for her age, so who are we to judge?) So, is that metal that bored us all in our school science lessons the key to better skin? We're on a mission to find out.

Excuse us for a minute, 'cos we about to get technical: copper is actually a mineral that you'll find almost everywhere in your body. It's responsible for keeping your immune system healthy and helps your body make red blood cells. Your body needs copper to make energy, and is key in keeping your iron levels up. Not only that, but it helps form collagen, which is the stuff that makes your skin look plump.

But when it comes to your skincare routine, what you're really looking for is copper peptides. Dr Howard Murad, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Murad Skincare, says that copper peptides are known to stimulate collagen, which will also "reduce inflammation and neuropeptides, which can help to relax facial muscles, therefore reducing the appearance of wrinkles."

Dr Sabrina Shah-Desai, Aesthetic & Reconstructive Oculoplastic Surgeon, also tells us that copper peptides are also great for removing damaged collagen and elastin from skin and scar tissue, because it acts as an anti-oxidant and promotes the production of hyaluronic acid. When all this is teamed with powerful botanical antioxidants, Dr Shah-Desai says, it can reduce the appearance of wrinkles and prevent the skin from sagging.

So, let's sum up: If you want to look hella youthful, you oughtta start looking for copper peptides in your skincare. Here's a few to get you started.
