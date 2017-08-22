Tried & Tested: The Essential Body Cream for Temperamental Skin

For some bizarre, unknown reason, body care always seems to be an afterthought when it comes to our skincare routines. We spend so much time researching the best products guaranteed to make our faces radiant and baby soft but when it comes to looking after the skin on our body, a quick slap of any old moisturiser that came in a Christmas gift pack 3 years ago seems to be acceptable. In an effort to take more care of our bodies and rehydrate our skin we tested out Cuderm's Moisturising Cream...

Lareese - Editor

Confession: I don't really moisture. Ever. My body is not a temple, it's a dry, crocodile-like vessel for the most part. Lovely. But, I'm willing to change my dark, dark ways if the promised land lays on the other side. That's silky af legs, if you were wondering.



The Cuderm moisturising cream offers all the TLC your dry spots could ever need, and the best bit is it's all-natural, paraben-free goodness. Its non-greasy formula also means it's easily absorbed making it the perfect night cream companion to slap on your pins and your elbows before bed without sticking to the sheets *shudder*.



I'm impressed and so are my scales.

Victoria - Community & Product Reviews Manager

Something I've noticed as I've got older is that my skin seems to be getting more and more sensitive. Brilliant, just what I always wanted. No longer can I jump out the shower and go about my day as normal. I have to be extra careful about what I apply after shaving my legs or I'll be itching through my jeans for the rest of the week.

Apparently, I'm now also allergic to certain ingredients in deodorants which I'm yet to pin down. It's a fingers-crossed-and-hope-for-the-best situation right now. These days I'm no longer picking my body care based on sweet scents or fancy packaging but on products that actually work and aren't going to leave my body and mind irritated as a result.

If you were wondering if Cuderm was the right brand for your skin then let me just tell you that it is alcohol free, hypoallergenic, fragrance free, cruelty free, vegan, paraben free...I could go on. Yes, OK, the bottle isn't going to look insta-worthy on your dressing table but since using it, I haven't had that dry itchy feeling and I don't have to worry that my skin is going to react badly. The bottle is so big that I find myself slathering it all over and there's no concern that I'm going to run out anytime soon. Hopefully I won't, because as unglamourous as it is, it's now a a firm every day favourite for my temperamental skin.

Helen Turnbull - Social Media Editor

I'm in that half of the population of 20-somethings that vow to exfoliate and moisturise nightly, only to favour an extra 20 minutes in bed reading the Internet. But for the purpose of this review I was forced to lose out on valuable beauty sleep to spend some quality time moisturising my neglected skin. Cue Cuderm - as the name suggests it's super skin-friendly, containing no nasties such as paraben, alcohol and fragrance, among a whole list of other things which make it my new favourite moisturiser. The texture isn't too thick or thin so you're not left coated in a layer of grease, desperately trying to wipe it off by wriggling in bed. Granted, the bottle isn't the most Pinterest-friendly but that's a price I'm willing to pay for the value for money. 10/10 would recommend.

Pascale Day - Staff Writer

Look, guys, I'm hearing a lot about how Cuderm isn't Instagram friendly. Sure sure, maybe it's not, but you know what it is going to make Instagram friendly? Your face.

Yeah, ya hurd. You don't need people to get an Insta boner over the shape of Cuderm's bottle or its ugly AF pump action top because it's going to make your skin look and feel amazing and honestly, isn't that better than a few likes on your social media? It's fragrance free, SLS free - and, in my humble opinion, there's too much SLS in this world - paraben free and alcohol free. So what's actually in it? Just feel-good cream to slather all over your cheeks. That came out wrong.

