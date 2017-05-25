People Are Losing It Over St Tropez's First Tanning Sheet Mask

If you've ever overdone it with your fake tan application and had to rock an orange hairline and brows for a week, then you're going to want to hear this. St Tropez have just dropped a bronzing sheet mask that makes that natural holiday glow a whole lot easier to achieve. Come through sun-kissed glow, come through.

At some point in our lives, we've all mastered that shameful shuffle from bed to office with our Trump-like hairlines and our tango-tinged brows, but now St Tropez are here to spare our pores the embarrassment with their revolutionary new tanning product.

They've just released the first ever tan-infused sheet mask that promises to deliver a dewy glow immediately after use. On applying the mask for 5, 10 or 15 minutes - depending on your desired glow level - the tan then develops into a natural, sun-kissed hue after 8 hours.

Much like the sheet masks we all like to sit in and petrify our Instagram Story viewers/ boyfriends with, this one also contains Hyaluronic Acid to hydrate the skin and improve its texture and tone. A tanning skincare hybrid? Oh St Tropez, you do spoilt us.

Priced at £15 for 2 masks, it is a little steep for a fleshy, jellified condom-like disposable sheet BUT we're not ashamed to admit that we're willing to cough up if it means we won't to be turned into an Anne Hathaway meme anytime soon.

We can't wait to get between the sheets tbh.

Will you be getting yourself a tanning sheet mask? Tweet us @sofeminineUK!

