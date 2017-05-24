People Are Now Having Facials On Their Vaginas, Or Vagacials

Beauty ideals are officially out of control. So much so, people are starting to care for their genitals in the same way they do their faces. A daily shower isn't enough to maintain a clean and healthy vagina any more. No, now women are going all out and giving their lady gardens some tender loving care by way of vagina facials, or vagacials, if you will.

2017 will forever be remembered as the year that 'gifted' us with condom-covered BeautyBlenders, mermaid manicures and vagina glue marketed as lipstick. But just when you were thinking beauty fads were starting to mellow down, I bring you news of vagina facials which may just be the most bizarre beauty trend of the year so far.

As if women aren't under enough pressure to look their best selves - on social media and in real life - we're now being told to make our pussies pretty, too. Gwyneth Paltrow has definitely played her part, infamously recommending girls regular steam their lady bits for 'extra energy, to rebalance female hormones and for a squeaky clean uterus'.

"The real golden ticket here is the Mugwort V-Steam. You sit on what is essentially a mini-throne, and a combination of infrared and mugwort steam cleanses your uterus, et al," the clean-living actress wrote on her lifestyle website Goop back in 2015. But despite a qualified doctor calling bullshit on the method, explaining it's impossible for steam "to impact hormone levels", a market for vaginal skincare has opened up.

The vagacial is self-explanatory - it's a facial-like treatment for your genitals - and there's a whole host of different types available if you, like Gwyneth, are self-conscious about the look and feel of your pink triangle. From the 'bikini facial' at Bea Skincare to the Brazilian facial at Ministry of Waxing, if you're committed to the cause of making your garden glow, and are willing to part with anything upwards of £50, you're covered.

But how exactly do vagacials work? And what are the supposed results? Lisa Palmer is Britain's first vagina facialist - a career she's carved out for herself after a divorce led her to date a younger man and subsequently become self-conscious about the state of downstairs - and she's single-handedly pioneered the movement. Forty five, pain-free minutes at whichever salon she's stationed at essentially involves being lathered in a paste that's left on for 15 minutes and sponged off before you're patted dry. Lisa claims the treatment - for which she charges £70-£100 - combats dryness of the area and improve tightness and elasticity - which deteriorate as we age.

If you're not prepared to part with the best part of £100, Lisa has created an at-home alternative recipe.

Ingredients:

- 1x teaspoon coconut oil

- 1x teaspoon vitamin E cream

- 1x teaspoon honey

- 1x egg white



Method:

1. Mix the ingredients together and microwave for 20 seconds

2. Steam the vagina and apply the paste to the area

3. Leave on for 15 minutes before removing with rose water.

Will you be treating your lady garden to a vagacial? Let us know

Liked this? You might also like:

You Can Now Buy Lip Balm For Your Vagina 'Cos 'Your Other Lips Get Chapped Too’

Mint Original Source Shower Gel Leaves Woman's 'Flaps On Fire' And We Can All Relate

This Woman Wants To Open A Vagina Museum And We're All For It