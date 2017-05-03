We all know the health warnings associated with regular sunbeds but one woman is urging everyone to read the small print on their 'natural' skincare products as she had the misfortune of suffering severe burns when mixing the two.

Elise Nguyen suffered second and third-degree burns on her neck and wrists after applying an essential oil directly to those areas before attending a sunbed appointment and it should be a warning to us all. She has shared photos of her painful injuries in a Facebook post urging people to read the very small print on their skincare products - no matter how natural you consider them to be - so no one makes the same mistake she does.

Elise applied DoTERRA wild orange oil directly on her skin before sweating it out, firstly, at a hot yoga class and secondly, in a sunbed. A mild skin irritation appeared 24 hours later which then developed into severe chemical burns, caused by a reaction between ingredients in the oil and the UV rays from the sunbed.

It turns out she missed a tiny caution on the bottle which warned customers to stay out of sunlight and UV rays for up to 12 hours after application. Elise shared her hellish experience as a warning to others in a lengthy Facebook post, accompanied by graphic images of the burns she'd sustained. She wrote: "I still have open areas and they still hurt if I hit them wrong. I’m not blaming the company, it was my own damn fault. But every yogi that I’ve talked to has no clue that this could have happened.

"So as summer is getting closer, and the weather is getting nicer, I just want everyone to be aware of this. Please, please read the bottles of anything you put on your skin. I wouldn’t want this to happen to anyone else. It’s been hell."

