'Slimming Down For The Gown' Leggings Are Fat Shaming Brides Into Losing Weight

Planning a wedding is stressful enough without the pressure of, understandably, wanting to look your best self on the big day. And while it's no secret many brides and grooms-to-be vow to 'shred before they wed', what we don't need is gym leggings fat shaming us into losing weight before marrying the love of our lives.

So you're engaged and you're on cloud nine. But You Statement and their sexist line of leggings and trainers are here to bring you right back down to earth with a bump. The online fashion retailer is currently selling a line of gym leggings and workout shoes emblazoned with fat-shaming slogans, such as 'slimming down for the gown', 'gotta squat before I tie the knot' and 'I won't quit until the dress fits'.

And while we don't blame brides (or grooms for that matter) for their desire to be in their best shape on the big day, no one should feel obliged to lose weight for their wedding, female or male. The choice to shred before you wed is entirely up to you - not your future husband, not your personal-trainer friend and definitely not a random website which is seemingly cashing in on the insecurities of brides everywhere. As women, we're constantly made to feel like we're not skinny enough, not toned enough etc. etc. and now the post-engagement joy is being spoilt by this.

It's safe to say, the rest of the Internet is with us calling BS on You Statement and their attempt at fitness motivation.

I know I said to shoot me if I ever use the phrase ‘slimming down for the gown’ but that’s now second on the kill list. pic.twitter.com/WsVkRjDEFb — Holly (@_hollypocket) July 18, 2017

I've just seen these leggings and URGH. No. Just no. Please do NOT buy into the thought that you HAVE to lose weight for your wedding. pic.twitter.com/U7caq4FjQ0 — Kellie Dawson (@BigFashionista) March 9, 2017

If this wasn't bad enough, the company is also in the market for slut-shaming as it's selling a pair of leggings which read: "Unlike other girls, I can make boys smile with my pants ON," which really isn't cool.

Are you offended by these leggings are reckon they're just a bit of fun? Let us know your thoughts

