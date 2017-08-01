Unicorn Menstrual Cups Could Convince You To Never Buy Another Tampon Again

If you're yet to be persuaded to convert from tampons to menstrual cups, this new 2017 version of the most eco-friendly period hygiene product could convince you yet. Scottish mum Julie Coleman is capitalising on the millennial generation's obsession with unicorns to bring us the Unicorn Cup - a colourful, 2017 version of the classic menstrual cup.
The Unicorn Cup works like the standard version except, unlike the Moon Cup, it comes with a separate foldable wash and/or storage cup which makes it perfect for when on the go and travelling. Each cup costs £19.99 plus postage which may seem like a lot when a pack of tampons costs just over £2.00 but when you consider the average woman spends over £18,000 on feminine hygiene in their lifetime, it's a small price to pay. A mere £20 - that's how much most women will spend on tampons and towels in six months. But unlike tampons and towels, menstrual cups are reusable - for up to ten years if properly looked after.
Other advantages include the volume of liquid they hold - up to three times as much as tampons with no leaks which means you can leave it in for up to 12 hours - and because the flow doesn't come into contact with oxygen it means there's a reduced risk of contracting TSS (toxic shock syndrome) and there's also no dryness that's often associated with tampons.
Julie vouches for this, telling the Daily Record: "I have found there are tons of benefits. No leaks, no peeing on a tampon string, not having to change a tampon every time I go to the bathroom and being able to go out with full confidence that I don’t have to worry about menstrual blood on my trousers.”
