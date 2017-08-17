Pink Tequila Is Here To Make Your Shots Instagrammable

But shots just got an Instagram-worthy makeover - although we can't promise this means your shot face will be safe for Insta viewing - as pink tequila is here. The colour so typically associated with all things female has proved so popular among us millennials, one alcohol brand has launched a specially themed tequila.
Allow me to introduce you to Codigo 1530 Rosa Tequila i.e. the prettiest spirit of them all. It actually launched in America last year but makers of the hard stuff and their families have been enjoying this modified millennial recipe for years, Refinery29 notes.
But how does it get its pink shade? I hear you cry. The answer is more booze! The tequila is stored in barrels used for Cabernet and it's in here where the agave nectar in the tequila mixes with the wine that’s soaked into the barrels. This method also adds a light floral flavour to the spirit, making it the perfect base ingredient for cocktails
But the bad news is, this millennial drink is currently only available in America - in only 18 of the 50 states, too - and at $60 (£46) a bottle it's not exactly cheap.
What's your go-to shot? Let us know @soFeminineUK
Liked this? You might also like:
15 Tequila Cocktails That Prove It's Actually Delicious
Do Tequila Plants Really Hold The Key To Strong Bones?