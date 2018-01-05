Cloak & Capes | Winter capes for women | Find your cloak

>
Have you ever fancied wearing a cloak? In our opinion a cloak or one of these gorgeous capes are so much chicer than any dull winter jacket.

If you want to add a touch of romance to your winter wardrobe try a cloak on for size. We've rounded up our favourite winter capes for women from all the best names so you can see what style of cloak you'd go for.

Intriguing, beguiling and beautiful, this cloak selection will have you channeling your inner Scottish Widow in no time.

There are so many capes available this year we are all spoiled for choice.

Check out our round up of winter capes for women - there is a cloak here for you!

Pictured:
Lisa Jayne Dann Cape
£260 - Now £150 - Lisa Jayne Dann
