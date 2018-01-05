>
Baselworld 2010: colourful watches

Perrelet Diamond Flower - Perrelet ladies watch

 

Diamond Flower

- Perrelet Diamond Flower - Perrelet ladies watch
Diamond Flower automatic watch in white gold set with diamonds and rubies, with alligator-skin strap, Perrelet.

www.perrelet.com
 
 
 
 
 




  
  
08/04/2010
