Chic denim accessories

Authentic

You want to do double denim but you're afraid of looking a little too Craig David circa 1999... Welcome to our world! Faded, dark or interwoven, denim is big news this season and we're being encouraged to cover ourselves in the stuff... while we're not in favour of full denim-cladding, we are advocates of the jeanwear accessory craze! Wear with jeans and, voilà, "Double-Denim Lite".



Patchwork denim bag, Trussardi 1911, around £500



www.trussardi1911.com

