Gold women's watches: beautiful gold watches for women
And what better investment than a gold women's watch? Wearing a gold watch is reassuring but nowadays, that's not all: it's totally in fashion!
More specifically, we're talking about yellow gold. Hotter than white and easier to wear than pink - yellow gold is the colour to accessorise with.
Browse through our selection of the finest gold women's watches...
Fashion Editor
20/01/2012
