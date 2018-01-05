Gold women's watches: beautiful gold watches for women

Ladymatic gold women's watch © Omega Despite a dismal December, the price of gold has surged again and so gold remains a safe investment.



And what better investment than a gold women's watch? Wearing a gold watch is reassuring but nowadays, that's not all: it's totally in fashion!



More specifically, we're talking about yellow gold. Hotter than white and easier to wear than pink - yellow gold is the colour to accessorise with.



Browse through our selection of the finest gold women's watches...







HB, CB

